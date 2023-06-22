2Bold Brands Revitalizes Popular Perky Jerky Meat Snack, Unleashes Savage Jerky

Logo 2Bold Brands

Colorado Company Set to Revolutionize the Meat Snack Category with Adventurous Flavor Innovations, Clean Ingredients, and Unique Proteins

Perky Jerky is back BIG time. As the new owner of these two well-known brands, we can deliver a one-two punch to the meat snack category with even better innovation, flavors, and unique proteins."” — Ryan Surroz, CEO, 2Bold Brands

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based 2Bold Brands, LLC proudly announces the relaunch of former meat snacks category disruptor Perky Jerky and savory bacon Savage Jerky brands. Perky Jerky, once revered as a leader in premium all-natural turkey and beef meat snack products, emerged from bankruptcy in 2022 as part of a venture led by entrepreneur Ryan Surroz. Perky Jerky has joined Savage Jerky as a revolutionary brand within the newly formed 2Bold Brands, operating out of Greenwood Village, Colorado.

For nearly a decade, Perky Jerky was nationally recognized as a top-selling brand in the meat snack segment. This trailblazing reputation appealed to Surroz, and he soon realized it was the perfect time to revitalize the Perky Jerky name.

"Perky Jerky is back BIG time. As the new owner of these two well-known brands, Savage and Perky can deliver a one-two punch to the meat snack category with even better innovation, adventurous flavors, and unique proteins," said Ryan Surroz, CEO, 2Bold Brands. "Perky Jerky was the first of its kind, and now we have Savage with a unique bacon jerky that no one else is creating. We are taking an unwavering approach to creating clean meat snacks."

Consumers are demanding tastier, more convenient, and healthier snacks, specifically protein-dense and portable options. According to recent reports, the global meat snacks market in 2022 stood at $10.05 billion and is likely to reach $15.13 billion by 2028. 2Bold Brands is intent on driving that resurgence.

Surroz adds, "This is a pivotal moment for 2Bold Brands. We have a golden opportunity to scale and grow this business and meet consumer demand for better-tasting snacks with cleaner ingredients. Both brands appeal to different audiences, yet they share a passion for hand-crafted premium jerky that is not junk-filled."

Perky Jerky’s Flavor Suits the Consumer

Jerky enthusiasts and fans have flocked to the brand's irreverent personality for over a decade, and the demand from Perky Jerky’s loyal fans is clearly prevalent as 2Bold Brands brings the delicious Perky products back to the market. When asked about the popular Perky Jerky meat suit that made Perky Jerky stand out at national trade shows and events, Surroz adds, "You’ll definitely see the jerk suit around. It's such a fun way to engage with consumers that are both familiar and now new with two bold brands!"

Perky Jerky appeals to adventurous consumers as the ultimate protein sidekick (up to 12g per serving) on the trail, on the slopes, or anywhere. Perky Jerky is available in four turkey varieties: More Than Just Original, Tasty Teriyaki, Sweet & Snappy, and Jammin’ Jamaican. In addition, Perky Jerky’s collection includes Wagyu beef jerky, Grass-Fed beef jerky, and Plant-Based jerky.

Savage Distinctly Sizzles

Savage Jerky is the premier bacon jerky that helps consumers unleash their inner beast and fuel the body with protein. Made from thick slices of all-natural, uncured bacon, Savage's handcrafted, small-batch jerky is marinated in a blend of spices that delivers a powerful punch of flavor. Savage is available in seven bacon varieties, including Sizzlin’ Maple, Chili Pepper, Bourbon Glaze, and Blazin' Warrior. In addition to the bacon varieties, Savage also offers 13 beef jerky SKUS, including BBQ, Lime & Garlic Mojo, Ginger Lemongrass, and Sea Salt & Pepper.

All products are available online and available via KeHE and UNFI for national distribution. For more information, visit savagejerky.com or perkyjerky.com. For sales, please email sales@savagejerky.com or sales@perkyjerky.com.

# # #

About 2Bold Brands, Stronger Together

2Bold Brands is changing the perception of traditional meat snacks by producing unique proteins with top-shelf ingredients and staying far away from the nasty stuff: No Preservatives, No Nitrates, No Nitrites, and Gluten-free ingredients across the board. 2Bold Brands is committed to creating unique proteins and adventurous flavors for jerky fans nationwide. Perky Jerky, known as a trailblazer, produces a succulent and savory turkey jerky. Savage Jerky elevates the jerky game with its spicy and mouth-watering bacon jerky. Although the brands appeal to different audiences, they both share a passion for handcrafting premium, innovative jerky that stand above a crowded market. Today, the dynamic duo has morphed into a juggernaut of unique, bold products, proudly known as 2Bold Brands.