Second Year in a Row The Chill Brothers are Awarded at Lennox Live
Houston based HVAC dealer recognized for going above and beyond by Lennox Industries at Lennox Live 2023
Once again, Lennox live provided us with great insights into the HVAC industry as well as an opportunity to network with peers and service providers, ”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers attended Lennox Live 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they were introduced to new products and improved business practices. The Chill Brothers worked closely with Lennox representatives to get insight on the current competitive HVAC industry. As a Premiere Lennox Dealer, this is the second time The Chill Brothers have attended this event and were awarded two more Lennox Awards for the 2022 year.
“Once again, Lennox live provided us with great insights into the HVAC industry as well as an opportunity to network with peers and service providers, " said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO. “The thought and effort that the Lennox teams put into Lennox Live reinforces our belief that they truly care about their dealers.”
The Chill Brothers have collected multiple awards from Lennox in the short time that they have been in business. With this being the second time awarded the Centurion as well as the Sales Excellence Award, they are hopeful to obtain more recognition as they continue to strive for excellence and attend future Lennox Live events.
“Lennox Live is an annual meeting where our dealers come to learn about the industry, new products and best business practices. This year it was held in Las Vegas with over 1,000 dealers attending,” Tammie Thomas, Lennox Territory Manager said. “There are awards given in one portion of the meeting honoring length of dealership and sales excellence. This year Chill Brothers took home both the Sales Excellence Award as well as the Centurion Award. Both of these are coveted awards by all dealers. Sales Excellence shows continued growth year over year.”
Since the start of The Chill Brothers in 2020, they have surpassed many expectations and have quickly expanded into 3 three locations; Two in Houston and one in Dallas. They also have recently incorporated commercial HVAC services. (Chill Brothers Mechanical). They strive to serve all Texans with HVAC solutions and exceptional customer service. The company currently employs 50+ staff members and is rapidly expanding.
ABOUT LENNOX
A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox offers its award-winning air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 dealers throughout North America. Lennox has a history of designing innovative HVAC and indoor air quality products, providing some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, including the first ultra-low emissions furnace and hospital-grade air filtration.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers are on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. The Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award and Sales Excellence Award for the 2021 and 2022 industry years.
