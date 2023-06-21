St. Albans//Larceny from a person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2003329

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 09, 2023, at 1546 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a person

ACCUSED: Anthony Mason

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, Vermont

Victim: Ilene Cooper

AGE: 85

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 09, 2023, at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified that Mason stole a purse from Ms. Cooper as she was entering into Dollar General. A witness was able to identify Mason and the 2 other people he was with. After weeks of investigation, a search warrant, and ultimately a traffic stop, Troopers out of Williston Barracks were able to apprehend Mason. He had 2 active warrants and the above pending charge.

Mason was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 07, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charge as well as reviewed by the sitting Judge in Franklin County for the active arrest warrants. Mason was subsequently lodged at Northwest Correctional Center.

LODGED: YES

LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL: $2500 + $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/23 0830hrs