Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,379 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans//Larceny from a person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2003329

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer                           

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 09, 2023, at 1546 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a person

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Mason

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, Vermont

 

Victim: Ilene Cooper

AGE: 85

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 09, 2023, at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified that Mason stole a purse from Ms. Cooper as she was entering into Dollar General. A witness was able to identify Mason and the 2 other people he was with. After weeks of investigation, a search warrant, and ultimately a traffic stop, Troopers out of Williston Barracks were able to apprehend Mason. He had 2 active warrants and the above pending charge.

Mason was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 07, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charge as well as reviewed by the sitting Judge in Franklin County for the active arrest warrants. Mason was subsequently lodged at Northwest Correctional Center.

 

 

LODGED: YES

LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL: $2500 + $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/07/23 0830hrs

 

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans//Larceny from a person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more