St. Albans//Larceny from a person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2003329
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 09, 2023, at 1546 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from a person
ACCUSED: Anthony Mason
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, Vermont
Victim: Ilene Cooper
AGE: 85
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 09, 2023, at approximately 1546 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified that Mason stole a purse from Ms. Cooper as she was entering into Dollar General. A witness was able to identify Mason and the 2 other people he was with. After weeks of investigation, a search warrant, and ultimately a traffic stop, Troopers out of Williston Barracks were able to apprehend Mason. He had 2 active warrants and the above pending charge.
Mason was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 07, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charge as well as reviewed by the sitting Judge in Franklin County for the active arrest warrants. Mason was subsequently lodged at Northwest Correctional Center.
LODGED: YES
LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center
BAIL: $2500 + $200
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/23 0830hrs