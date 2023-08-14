Unlocking a New Era of Fun and Engaging Mathematics: Beyond Math's Global Challenge
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Math, a groundbreaking educational program founded by Jasmine Uboma, is thrilled to announce its International Math Competition for grade 8 students in August 2023. This global competition aims to introduce innovative, fun, and competitive ways for children to engage with mathematical concepts, fostering a new generation of analytical thinkers. Jasmine indicated that this will be an annual competition going forward.
Beyond Math is designed for students aged 8-13, revolutionizing the traditional approach to math education by incorporating engaging and interactive methods such as puzzles and Legos. This powerful program enables children to develop logical reasoning techniques early on, setting them on a path toward becoming proficient analytical thinkers and problem solvers.
In the age of digitalization and AI, human analytical thinking is rated the #1 skill for future jobs. Beyond Math allows children to go beyond traditional mathematical formulas, bridging the gap in reasoning and problem-solving capabilities. By introducing math-based critical thinking early on in a child's development, Beyond Math enhances their intellectual abilities in a world where robotic intelligence is constantly advancing.
Beyond Math started in 2020 with the creation of its analytical workbooks currently available for purchase on Amazon. In 2021, Beyond Math started offering free math classes to kids based on the concepts of the workbooks. This initiative aims to increase interest in STEM and enhance their problem-solving skills. Featured on CBC News CanadaTM, CIO Magazine USTM, Western NewsTM, and Nigerian-Canadian NewspaperTM, Beyond Math has gained a strong reputation for empowering future generations.
Jasmine Uboma, Founder and CEO of Beyond Math, recognized the need for early math exposure in the Black community. She has received numerous accolades, including the Youth Excellence Award by Afropolitan Canada and the Change Leadership Award.
Beyond Math's Chief Strategy Officer, Nnenna Uboma, has also been honored as one of the Top 100 Accomplished Black Canadians and Top 10 Women in Business, and with the Trailblazer Award by Nigerian-Canadian Newspaper. Nnenna is Jasmine’s mother and her #1 champion.
The Beyond Math competition, scheduled for August 2023, comes with the promise of certificates and prizes for participants. It offers an exciting opportunity for grade 8 students around the world to sharpen their analytical reasoning and math skills.
Join the global movement toward mathematical innovation and register for the Beyond Math competition at www.beyondmathcompetition.com.
You can find the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Math-Analytical-Reasoning-Elementary/dp/1777327024
For more information, send email to contact@beyondmath.ca
289-627-8486
Jasmine Uboma
