(Subscription required) Adams never regretted leaving his music career when he followed his father, the late Thomas Adams Sr., into the law. After a seven-year stint as a sole practitioner in Santa Barbara, and four years as a municipal court commissioner and referee, the junior Adams was appointed to the superior court by Gov. Jerry Brown in late 1982.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: Santa Barbara County Judge Thomas Adams
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.