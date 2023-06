Berkeley Doggy Pride Parade to Celebrate the Love of All Pet Families

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Berkeley Humane and Third Culture Bakery will host Berkeley’s Second Annual Doggy Pride Parade. On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM, dogs and their families will come together to walk, wiggle, dance, and sashay around the block to celebrate love and raise funds for Berkeley Humane, one of the Bay Area’s oldest and most trusted animal shelters.“We believe all loving families have the potential to make a magnificent new home for a shelter animal,” stated Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director of Berkeley Humane.This year over 200 families ae expected to participate. The parade around the block is free to participate in and festive costumes for people and pets are encouraged. The costume contest includes fabulous prizes. The short walk will include a “pit stop” at Berkeley Humane for photos, treats, and a disco dance party.There will be two drag queens performing outside Third Culture Bakery. The drag show begins at 2:30 PM.“All pets love unconditionally,” said Wenter Shyu, Co-Owner of Third Culture Bakery, “which means Pride Month is a fabulous time to celebrate the furriest members of our families and encourage adoption.”The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce, Visit Berkeley, Blue Pearl Veterinary Specialty Hospital and The Graduate Hotel are all co-sponsoring the event.Third Culture Bakery will donate $10 for each participating dog, match all additional donations up to $1,000 and cover all adoption fees for dogs on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Check-in starts at 12:30 PM at 2701 8th Street, Berkeley, CA.Who: Berkeley Humane and Third Culture BakeryWhat: Doggy Pride ParadeWhere: 2701 8th Street, Berkeley, CA.When: Sunday, June 25, 2023. Check-in at 12:30 PMWhy: Encourage pet adoption, celebrate the love of all pet families, and raise funds for Berkeley HumaneHow: Free to participate. Pre-registration at www.berkeleyhumane.org Share this: 2nd Annual Doggy Pride Parade on Sun., 6/25, 1 PM. Don’t miss your chance to show your pride. Free to participate.About Berkeley HumaneWith its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area and beyond, who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment, and lots of love. Berkeley Humane touches the lives of over 5,000 pets annually through adoptions, medical programs, training, and other related services. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org About Third Culture:Third Culture Bakery, home of the Original Mochi Muffin, butter mochi donuts, and other foods and drinks inspired by our upbringing as Third Culture Kids—kids who grew up in a culture different than that of their parent’s. After falling in love in Berkeley, CA, Chef Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu started a bakery journey together, offering pastries reflective of their childhood in Indonesia and Taiwan. Third Culture Bakery started as a two-man-show in 2016, offering the Mochi Muffin to just six wholesale coffee shops. Sam and Wenter built their bakery from the ground up and took each step carefully and thoughtfully. We hope that the bakery becomes a symbol of diversity, inclusiveness, and acceptance. The bakery represents our chosen family, and we want everyone who walks through our doors to be part of our family. This bakery exists because of love, and we want to spread that love one Mochi Muffin at a time. Learn more at https://thirdculturebakery.com