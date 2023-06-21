Graduation Week Activities

Following your graduation, wherever you are in the world and whichever field you pursue your careers, you will immediately realize the privileges of having the Eastern Mediterranean University diploma. Eastern Mediterranean University is among the leading institutions of higher education at the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the surrounding geography. With its programs boasting prestigious international accreditations, Eastern Mediterranean University, where over 16 thousand 500 students from 106 different countries receive high quality education, is shown among the best universities in the world by different independent, international university evaluation bodies. Whilst receiving quality education at our university, you also have had the opportunity to meet students coming from different countries and different cultures, and to develop yourself socially and culturally. Undoubtedly, this opportunity will reflect positively on your professional life.

Being a graduate of the Eastern Mediterranean University brings important responsibilities as well as advantages. Today, almost every country in the world has a graduate of the Eastern Mediterranean University, and our graduates are not only the reflection of our university's quality, but also make us proud with their achievements. We always keep in touch with our graduates and offer the contributions we can provide to their careers. I sincerely believe that after your graduation, you will keep the culture of our university alive and represent our institution in the best way possible. Today we are not leaving you. Instead, we are sending you off to various parts of the world as our honorary representatives,.

In this new chapter of your life, I recommend you to always be open to learning and pursue your dreams by protecting your human values and adhering to ethical values. Never be afraid to take more responsibility and show courage. Reflect the quality education you received here in your work while following the innovations. You will face many challenges in your career. Yet, I strongly believe that just like our former graduates, you will always be successful in the face of any difficulties with courage, patience and perseverance.

All university staff, especially our academic staff, wholeheartedly share your success and happiness with you. Please do not forget your instructors and the Eastern Mediterranean University. Without losing your sense of belonging, keep contact with us and the friends you have made here. It is very valuable for us to follow your success stories and take pride in your achievements. Our doors are always open to you and your families and I would like to state that we will be happy to host you at our university.

May you all have a bright future filled with health, happiness and success.

Prof. Dr. Aykut HOCANIN

EMU Rector