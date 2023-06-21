Governor DeSantis Signs Ten Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/HB 1133 – Physician Assistant Licensure
CS/HB 1175 – Sarasota County
CS/HB 1189 – Monuments
HB 1207 – Operation New Hope
HB 1225 – Sanford Airport Authority, Seminole County
HB 1237 – North River Fire District, Manatee County
HB 1255 – West Orange Healthcare District, Orange County
HB 1563 – Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District, Pinellas County
HB 1603 – Okeechobee County
CS/HB 1643 – Mid-Bay Bridge Authority, Okaloosa County
To view the transmittal letter, click here.
