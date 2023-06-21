Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Signs Ten Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/HB 1133 – Physician Assistant Licensure

CS/HB 1175 – Sarasota County

CS/HB 1189 – Monuments

HB 1207 – Operation New Hope

HB 1225 – Sanford Airport Authority, Seminole County

HB 1237 – North River Fire District, Manatee County

HB 1255 – West Orange Healthcare District, Orange County

HB 1563 – Greater Seminole Area Special Recreation District, Pinellas County

HB 1603 – Okeechobee County

CS/HB 1643 – Mid-Bay Bridge Authority, Okaloosa County

