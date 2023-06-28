Labb adds new hybrid digital DOT drug test technology to Labb Station platform
With the addition of the new DOT testing technology, Labb Station now provides a full array of drug testing options.
Our new DOT test enhances the Labb Station, establishing it as the most complete mobile drug testing platform on the market”PORTSMOUTH, VA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Labb.com, a leading technology provider in the drug testing industry, continues to make groundbreaking strides. Just a week after introducing the industry's initial rapid DOT-look-alike drug test, Labb.com unveils yet another industry first—the integration of a DOT laboratory drug test into Labb's new digital mobile app. Scheduled to launch on July 5th, 2023, this cutting-edge solution is set to transform the drug testing process once more. With seamless integration into Labb's proprietary Labb Station mobile software, the app promises unparalleled convenience and efficiency.
One of the key features of the new technology is eTracking, a system that provides real-time test statuses to clinics & their clients. When combined with Labb’s integrated shipping, laboratory, & MRO partners, this advancement ensures that the entire drug testing process remains transparent, with updates available at every stage.
In addition to eTracking, the new DOT lab test also boasts an automated results management system for final DOT results. By automating this traditionally manual and time-consuming process, turnaround times will be shortened, leading to more efficient operations and quicker decision-making.
Coupled with Labb's soon-to-be-released MIS reporting features, the new DOT testing system will provide robust data analysis capabilities. This new technology will facilitate streamlined reporting, allowing organizations to understand trends, manage risks, and make informed decisions quickly and easily.
"Our new DOT test enhances the Labb Station, establishing it as the most complete mobile drug testing platform on the market," states James Ramsey, President of Labb. Ramsey further reveals the company's ambitious roadmap, with plans to initiate testing of its innovative Labb Network technology on July 5th, culminating in a nationwide rollout scheduled for August 4th.
"The pandemic spurred us on to develop technology at an unprecedented speed, much of which is yet to be unveiled," Ramsey discloses. He expresses confidence that the upcoming Labb Passport system, equipped with Labb Pay, will successfully tackle numerous industry challenges, notably streamlining payments and fee collection management processes.
"Labb.com continues to leverage technology to enhance the drug testing process," concludes Ramsey. "The integration of the new DOT lab test with Labb Station software exemplifies our commitment to provide efficient and transparent solutions for our customers."
Labb.com is a trailblazing technology provider in the drug testing industry. By integrating cutting-edge technology with user-friendly mobile interfaces, Labb.com provides innovative solutions designed to streamline and simplify the drug testing process. Its suite of products includes the Labb Station Dashboard, Labb Station Reader, Specimen eTracking, and Labb Passport technology.
