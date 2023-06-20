Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,480 in the last 365 days.

Labb Introduces Two New DOT Look-alike Rapid Drug Tests

Labb Logo

Labb.com logo

Labb Station drug testing reader system with rapid drug test kit & mobile app

Detects Fentanyl, Tramadol, LSD, & all 14 of the DOT's required drug analytes.

UA:10C with specimen validity test strip

Includes all of the Department of Transportation's required drugs in a rapid drug test kit.

Labb releases two new drug tests that take the Department of Transportation requirements to the next level by adding Fentanyl & LSD.

These innovative tests not only align with Labb's mission, but also enhance the core DOT panel by including drugs such as Fentanyl, Tramadol, and LSD.”
— James Ramsey
PORTSMOUTH, VA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Labb, a pioneering force in drug testing technology, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of two trailblazing true DOT-look-alike rapid drug test kits, UA:10C and UA:16C. These breakthrough rapid drug tests are the first of their kind, accurately emulating the DOT drugs and cut-off levels, setting a new benchmark in the drug testing industry.The UA:10C and UA:16C have been meticulously designed to closely resemble DOT tests, earning an impressive score of 27 out of 28 on Labb's proprietary DOT-look-alike scale. The DOT-Look-alike scale, developed by Labb, uses a 28-point system to evaluate the precision of the test’s similarity to DOT standards.

The unique potential of these tests is significantly amplified when used in conjunction with Labb Station's technology and the laboratory and MRO services. "When leveraged with our partners' expertise and our groundbreaking Labb Station technology, the results generated by the UA:10C and UA:16C tests are designed to generate substantially equivalent final results to traditional laboratory testing," shares James Ramsey, President of Labb. "This new testing model focuses on efficiency, reliability, and accuracy of the drug testing process for others to follow."

By introducing the UA:10C and UA:16C, Labb continues to underscore its commitment to delivering state-of-the-art digital solutions that streamline and enhance drug testing outcomes. These latest tests exemplify Labb's ongoing commitment to accuracy and convenience, solidifying its position as an industry leader. Ramsey emphasized, "These innovative tests not only align with Labb's mission, but also enhance the core DOT panel by including drugs such as Fentanyl, Tramadol, and LSD." Labb Station now offers the most comprehensive workplace drug test on the market".‍

About Labb.comLabb.com is an industry leader in the realm of drug testing technology. With a robust blend of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interfaces, Labb.com offers an array of products and services designed to simplify and modernize the drug testing process, including the Labb Station software, eTracking, and Labb Passport technology.

James Ramsey
Labb
+1 877-868-9967
james@labb.com

You just read:

Labb Introduces Two New DOT Look-alike Rapid Drug Tests

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more