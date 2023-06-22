Bright Security Welcomes Oz Avenstein and Itay Kozuch to its Advisory Board
Bright Security is proud to announce the addition of Oz Avenstein and Itay Kozuch to its esteemed advisory board.SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Security, a leading provider of Developer-Centric Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Oz Avenstein and Itay Kozuch to its esteemed advisory board.
Oz Avenstein brings a wealth of expertise as a Cloud & Application Security Architect at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Vintage Investment Partners. With a deep understanding of application security and its critical role in safeguarding organizations, Avenstein is renowned for his insights into emerging security trends and best practices.
Itay Kozuch, Director of Cybersecurity and Compliance (CISO) at Outseer, boasts an impressive background in information security. Kozuch has demonstrated a proven track record in developing and implementing robust security strategies that effectively mitigate risks and protect organizations from cyber threats.
Both Avenstein and Kozuch recognize the value of Bright’s solution, which enables organizations to proactively identify and address security vulnerabilities in their applications and APIs. Their extensive industry experience and commitment to enhancing application security align with Bright’s mission to enable organizations to ship secure Applications and APIs at the speed of business.
By joining Bright’s advisory board, Avenstein and Kozuch will contribute their knowledge and guidance to further advance the organization. Their inclusion on the advisory board underscores Bright’s commitment to providing clients with industry-leading expertise and the highest level of service for their customers.
"High-quality Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) that is relatively easy to deploy has been a dream for many of us AppSec folks who understand the enormous value and potential such a solution could offer. Unfortunately to date no DAST solution stands out, but I believe a change is coming. I joined Bright Security's advisory board as I saw a unique group of individuals who are committed to solving this problem once and for all - build a DAST that works and is easy to deploy. Their developer-centric DAST solution enables companies to deploy quickly across the SDLC and engage developers and AppSec teams to find and remediate vulnerabilities across WebApps and APIs early." - Oz Avenstein
“I decided to join Bright as an advisory board member because I recognized their innovative approach to secure applications and their commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats. I wanted to contribute my expertise and guidance to help shape their strategic direction and the future of application security solutions in an ever-evolving digital landscape.” - Itay Kuzuch
For more information visit Bright Security via https://brightsec.com/
About Bright Security
Bright Security is a developer-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing Solution, also known as a DAST. Founded in 2018. Bright’s mission is to enable organizations to ship secure Applications and APIs at the speed of business. The company does this by enabling quick & iterative scans to identify true and critical security vulnerabilities without compromising on quality, or software delivery speeds. Bright empowers AppSec teams to provide the governance for securing APIs and web apps while enabling developers to take ownership of the actual security testing and remediation work early in the SDLC.
Bright is SOC2 and ISO compliant and has been recognized in 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards. The company raised a $20 million series A in 2022.
