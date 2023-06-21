Meet CaptureMyMeeting: A Powerful AI Powered App that Captures, Summarizes, and Keeps Track of Meeting Content in a Snap
EINPresswire.com/ -- Although AI technology is becoming more widespread in our day-to-day lives, many people are still unsure of how it can be used productively in their work environments. CaptureMyMeeting is here to change all that by putting AI at your fingertips when it comes to getting the most out of your meetings — no lengthy set-up or learning curve required!
CaptureMyMeeting uses advanced AI algorithms and integrations to keep track of and transcribe users’ meeting content and provides them with automated meeting notes, which include GPT-generated meeting summaries, action items, and sentiment analysis, all in one convenient location. Using their search tool, users can easily find relevant topics from each individual meeting or across multiple meetings based on vocal or written content from their meetings.
With integration available with some of the most popular conferencing platforms, users can automatically import their recorded content from those conferencing solutions, while leveraging the power of CaptureMyMeeting’s meeting assistance technology for an even smoother, seamless experience.
Furthermore, this app also boasts of being platform-independent, so as to allow users maximum accessibility, regardless of which meeting technology they use. Users are able to import their own recorded content, which enables them to use multiple meeting apps while still being able to use CaptureMyMeeting for all of their meetings.
Apart from being highly versatile in nature, this ultimately all-in-one solution even offers automated email notifications as soon as meeting processing completes, thus keeping hosts and participants updated about their action items at hand. In addition, the platform enables users to automatically import their meeting’s action items into a task manager tool so they can easily assign work among their team members, keep track of their project’s progress, and deliver it on time without any delays or setbacks whatsoever!
Clear modal views on UX offer easy access over transcripts, as well as notes too - making sure nothing important gets missed out during a conversation, while continuously boosting productivity every step of the way. In addition, the data can be exported easily for further reporting or for sharing with other stakeholders.
To sign up for free access to CaptureMyMeeting, visit https://www.capturemymeeting.com
Farhana Sarker
CaptureMyMeeting, Inc
pr@capturemymeeting.com