Recruiting for Good Launches Our Moms Fund to Help Families and Communities Too
Mom participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund The Sweetest Pre-Teen Gig Preparing Kids to Land 1st Job, and earn 5% of proceeds to benefit your family www.OurMomsFund.com
Recruiting for Good creates meaningful pre-teen gig preparing kids to enter the workforce and land first job www.Land1stJob.com
Mom participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund The Sweetest Pre-Teen Gig Preparing Kids to Land 1st Job, and earn 5% of proceeds to benefit your family www.OurMomsFund.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to help fund kids program; and rewards referrals made by moms with 5% of proceeds earned.
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "For the last 3 years, we've been running The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. And we use staffing services to self-fund our meaningful kids work program."
Recruiting for Good launches a sweet solution to help improve the quality of life for families and communities; Our Moms Fund.
Moms participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Pre-Teen Gig 'Land 1st Job;' and mom earns 5% of Recruiting for Good's proceeds (generated by providing staffing services).
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Mom do you work for a company hiring professional staff? Simply introduce Recruiting for Good to the Manager or VP of HR. We help the company find a talented professional. Earn a finder's fee that we share with you and make a positive impact too."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter workforce and help them land first job. www.Land1stJob.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram