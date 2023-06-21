Taking a Deep Dive Into How Sleep Can Improve Physical & Mental Health with Thomas Hinton
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Hinton is an expert in sleep performance coaching and is known for his innovative techniques in optimizing performance using sleep and recovery practices. His innovative approach to understanding the relationship between proper rest and enhanced performance has made him a sought-after expert for athletes, professionals, and even pediatric and mental health patients.
In 2019, Thomas Hinton founded CHS - Circadian Health Systems - to help individuals become their best selves through the effective utilization of sleep-based practices. Through an array of tailored programs that offer evidence-based techniques, he’s been able to demonstrate how important quality rest is when it comes to physical and mental health as well as overall performance levels.
Athletes have long known that adequate rest is necessary for peak performance; however, what many may not realize is the impact sleep has on motor skills, reaction times, focus, and decision-making processes. The right amount of restful sleep can even help speed up recovery from injuries or strenuous training sessions. Thomas Hinton’s goal is to teach clients how to optimize their sleep schedule to achieve maximum benefit from it – something he considers essential to reaching one’s full potential.
Thomas believes a good night’s rest can go a long way toward relieving stress and enabling people to perform better in school or other activities. Mental health patients also benefit from CHS’s services; knowing they can obtain quality advice on achieving restful sleep can mean the difference between an individual functioning at their peak level or struggling with depression or other issues brought on by exhaustion or lack of restful sleep.
For more information about Circadian Health Systems, visit www.circadianhealth.org and to book a consultation, call at 309-612-8930.
Thomas L Hinton II
