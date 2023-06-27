Submit Release
Ocean Beach Clothing Boutique, Closet, to Host Group Painting and Sound Bath Event

J. Han

These events are incredible opportunities that will guide you to discover your authentic self, empower you to express yourself, and facilitate your healing journey.”
— J. Han, owner, Closet
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Closet, a popular Ocean Beach fixture is hosting a community event on June 29th, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm. Closet is owned by J. Han and her mother Kay. A prominent Southern California apparel store, the company once had 13 stores in Southern California.

These events will bring in women facilitators that represent different facets of the local community. Scheduled activities include Sound Baths, Pulsed Electromagnetic Field sessions, Painting with ease, Self-Defense and much more. Tickets start at $33. All participants will be given a 20% off coupon for any in store purchase and a gift card will be given to 3 winners.

J. Han was raised by a single mother and extols the values of family, community and making the world a better place. Closet was recently awarded a Backing Small Businesses grant from Main Street America and American Express for pursuing sustainability practices.

Get tickets at: https://www.closetsignature.com/collections/events/products/going-into-the-unknown

IG Handle: @closetsignature

#oceanbeach, #sandiego, #socal, #events, #clothing

Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com

A Message From J. Han, Owner

