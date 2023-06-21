Adhera Health to Present its Adhera Caring Digital Program Study 1 Results at the ADA 83rd Scientific Sessions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhera Health, a groundbreaking adaptive self-management technology company, announced today the presentation of preliminary sub-study results of the implementation of its Adhera Caring Digital Program for family caregivers of children with type 1 diabetes at the upcoming American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego on June 23-26, 2023.
Luis Fernandez-Luque, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Adhera Health, will present new data on family caregivers of children with type 1 diabetes from its 1st sub-study that aims to better understand the barriers and facilitators to the adoption of an innovative digital program to improve health outcomes on both the family caregivers and children living with type 1 diabetes.
Over the past two years, Adhera Health has been working closely with dozens of clinicians, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies on clinical studies that employ the Adhera Precision Digital Companion platform, the technology foundation of the Adhera Caring Digital Program, which the recent CARING T1D clinical study has shown can be an effective way to support the emotional self-management of caregivers of children undergoing long-term pharmacological treatment.
In partnership with the University Hospital Miguel Servet, Adhera Health has already begun a clinical sub-study that will measure the health of family caregivers using validated psychometrics and the impact on glycemic control using the data from the continuous glucose monitoring device used on the child. This 2nd sub-study will be completed by the end of 2023 (NCT05483803).
POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS
ABSTRACT TITLE: Digital Health Intervention for Caregivers Emotional and Self-management Support of Children with Type 1 Diabetes
PRESENTER: Luis Fernandez-Luque, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Adhera Health
POSTER SESSION DATE AND TIME: Saturday, June 24, 2023 11:30 AM – 718-P (Poster Halls B-C)
“We are excited to present this data before an audience of world-leading pediatric endocrinologists,” said Ricardo C. Berrios, Chief Executive Officer at Adhera Health. “The emotional wellbeing of family caregivers is a growing mental health crisis and personalized digital self-management companion programs, like Adhera Caring, have demonstrated benefits such as reduction in depression, anxiety, and stress and increased pharmacological treatment adherence in clinical trials. Unfortunately, family caregivers are often overlooked and at risk of serious health issues and cognitive, emotional, and physical decline. We believe the Adhera Caring Digital Program empowers family caregivers to better support the treatment journey of the person they are caring for while addressing their own mental wellbeing in a highly personalized, effective, non-invasive way.”
ABOUT ADHERA HEALTH
Adhera Health is a Santa Cruz, California-based company leveraging the forefront of research in behavioral science combined with an advanced personalization technology platform to create digital and human solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to achieve long-lasting positive personal health outcomes, both physical and mental. Adhera Health's solutions are based on real-world evidence that has been validated in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is implemented in multiple global customers, including Fortune 500 and small and medium-sized health systems.
Shannon McGinley
Luis Fernandez-Luque, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Adhera Health, will present new data on family caregivers of children with type 1 diabetes from its 1st sub-study that aims to better understand the barriers and facilitators to the adoption of an innovative digital program to improve health outcomes on both the family caregivers and children living with type 1 diabetes.
Over the past two years, Adhera Health has been working closely with dozens of clinicians, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies on clinical studies that employ the Adhera Precision Digital Companion platform, the technology foundation of the Adhera Caring Digital Program, which the recent CARING T1D clinical study has shown can be an effective way to support the emotional self-management of caregivers of children undergoing long-term pharmacological treatment.
In partnership with the University Hospital Miguel Servet, Adhera Health has already begun a clinical sub-study that will measure the health of family caregivers using validated psychometrics and the impact on glycemic control using the data from the continuous glucose monitoring device used on the child. This 2nd sub-study will be completed by the end of 2023 (NCT05483803).
POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS
ABSTRACT TITLE: Digital Health Intervention for Caregivers Emotional and Self-management Support of Children with Type 1 Diabetes
PRESENTER: Luis Fernandez-Luque, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Adhera Health
POSTER SESSION DATE AND TIME: Saturday, June 24, 2023 11:30 AM – 718-P (Poster Halls B-C)
“We are excited to present this data before an audience of world-leading pediatric endocrinologists,” said Ricardo C. Berrios, Chief Executive Officer at Adhera Health. “The emotional wellbeing of family caregivers is a growing mental health crisis and personalized digital self-management companion programs, like Adhera Caring, have demonstrated benefits such as reduction in depression, anxiety, and stress and increased pharmacological treatment adherence in clinical trials. Unfortunately, family caregivers are often overlooked and at risk of serious health issues and cognitive, emotional, and physical decline. We believe the Adhera Caring Digital Program empowers family caregivers to better support the treatment journey of the person they are caring for while addressing their own mental wellbeing in a highly personalized, effective, non-invasive way.”
ABOUT ADHERA HEALTH
Adhera Health is a Santa Cruz, California-based company leveraging the forefront of research in behavioral science combined with an advanced personalization technology platform to create digital and human solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to achieve long-lasting positive personal health outcomes, both physical and mental. Adhera Health's solutions are based on real-world evidence that has been validated in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is implemented in multiple global customers, including Fortune 500 and small and medium-sized health systems.
Shannon McGinley
Adhera Health
+1 408-829-7221
smcginley@adherahealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube