Etech Wins CCW Excellence Award for BPO of the Year
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech, a leading global next generation BPO (contact Center) solutions provider, announced that it has received the prestigious “BPO of the Year” CCW Excellence Award. The award ceremony took place on June 20th and was a part of the Customer Contact Week 2023, Las Vegas event. The award recognizes Etech's commitment to innovation and excellence in the contact center industry, highlighting its BPO services. Etech was also the finalist for the Disruptive Technology of the Year, Cloud-Based CX Solution of the Year, and Automation Solution of the Year categories.
The CCW Excellence Awards celebrates organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performance and outstanding contributions to the contact center industry. The judging committee consists of Customer Management Practice analysts, CCW advisory board members, and selected industry influencers. In a year marked by challenges, Etech's success stands out as a testament to its strength, endurance, perseverance, and operational continuity.
The winner is also evaluated based on the organization’s ability to:
• Develop training programs that provide synergy between internal culture and the client’s brand
• Foster strategic partnership with clients
• Enhance performance by leveraging critical client success metrics
Etech's business process outsourcing (BPO) services have been acknowledged as the best in the industry. Etech's BPO expertise, combined with advanced technology and a customer-centric approach, enables organizations to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver superior customer experiences. Etech takes great pride in its culture and on being adaptable, flexible, and a Trusted Advisor to its clients, which is paramount in a BPO partner. One of the ways Etech demonstrates these traits is through its agile practices and processes that enable teams to quickly adapt to changing circumstances, with communication and transparency at the heart of these practices.
In response to this recognition, Etech’s President & CEO Matt Rocco shared “With over 35,000 BPO companies in the world, this is quite an honor. I am so proud of our amazing team of more than 3,700 dedicated BPO professionals around the world. They deserve all the credit for our tremendous success and growth, and this recognition. Etech has coupled our amazing people with our award-winning QEval™ and ICE™ technology platforms to deliver next-generation BPO solutions for our clients regardless of the type of customer interaction we are managing for them. This award is a clear indication that what we are doing is making a difference and being noticed within the $329.9 billion business process outsourcing (BPO) market.”
"We are honored to receive this recognition, as it reflects our dedication to innovation, exceptional service, and the continuous pursuit of excellence," added Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech. "These accolades reinforce Etech's commitment to transforming the Contact Center industry and driving impactful results for our clients. We thank CCW for this recognition and our incredible team for their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences."
About Etech
Etech delivers next generation BPO solutions. A global minority owned business, Etech has created and trademarked how to turn your data into strategic insights. Leveraging the power of artificial plus human intelligence, Etech enhances training and coaching to focus on critical behaviors creating improved customer experiences and shareholder value. To learn more visit: www.etechgs.com
