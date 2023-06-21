DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Franklin County
Franklin County, Iowa - On June 20, 2023 at 9:42 pm, Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were called to 1124 W. Gilman Street in Sheffield, Iowa on the report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a male pointing a weapon at a vehicle and at deputies. Deputies ordered the male to drop the weapon. The male refused and a Deputy shot him one time. Medical personnel responded to the scene but the male died at the scene. No officers were injured.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol were requested to investigate the incident.
The name of the deceased will be released at a later time after notification of relatives.
