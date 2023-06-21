Submit Release
DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Franklin County

June 21, 2023

Franklin County, Iowa  - On June 20, 2023 at 9:42 pm, Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were called to 1124 W. Gilman Street in Sheffield, Iowa on the report of a domestic dispute.  Upon arrival, deputies encountered a male pointing a weapon at a vehicle and at deputies.  Deputies ordered the male to drop the weapon. The male refused and a Deputy shot him one time.  Medical personnel responded to the scene but the male died at the scene.  No officers were injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol were requested to investigate the incident. 

The name of the deceased will be released at a later time after notification of relatives.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

