Caravan for Justice: Maryland Clergy Leader Bringing 300 People to Washington DC to Demand Policy Changes
Federal Policy Changes for Full Employment, Healthcare, and Education Is a MustWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Dr. Delman Coates, Ph.D. Senior believes that if we have money to fund bombs and war in other countries, we have money for books, healthcare, and jobs in this country. He exclaims, “we often ask politicians what their plan is for us. However, that is backwards. Rather than us ask politicians what their plan is for us, we ought to be telling them what our plan is for them.”
Coates is Senior Pastor of Mt. Ennon Baptist Church in Clinton, Founder of Our Money, and Special Liaison of Governmental Affairs for Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International (FGBCFI). Through FGBCFI, he has created a policy agenda, titled “Repair and Restore: A Policy Agenda for a Better America.”
This policy agenda is designed to highlight the federal policy changes that must be implemented in areas of full employment, healthcare, and education, to ensure economic stability and equity for all. Coates has been diligently working to engage various organizations to adopt this policy agenda.
On Friday, July 7, 2023, Dr. Coates will lead a bipartisan effort of 300 participants, including clergy, civic leaders, and community residents, down to Washington, DC to rally and deliver this policy agenda to congressional offices. The demonstration will occur at 2:45pm on the Capitol lawn near Peace Monument. Event details can be found here.
Tomeka Scales
Our Money
tscales@ourmoneyus.org
Caravan Promo