The Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International Adopts Transformative Policy Agenda to Strengthen Our Democracy
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International, a network of over 800 congregations with a cumulative membership nearing 2 million people, has adopted the Repair and Restore Agenda, a broad and transformative policy agenda that aims to lay the groundwork for a viable path to racial justice and healing in America. In the aftermath of the public outcry regarding policy brutality, voting rights, and systemic economic racism, the leadership of the Full Gospel Fellowship recognizes the need for faith leaders and communities of faith to join in public solidarity with those seeking racial justice, equity, and healing in this country.
The policy agenda is built around two core pillars: Expanding access to the BALLOT and the BUDGET. This is based on the understanding that these two pillars are key to facilitating the expression of the will of the public. By protecting voting rights AND responsibly harnessing the full extent of the federal government's spending capacity to attend to public needs, we will strengthen our democracy and create opportunity for all Americans, especially the poor and people of color. Some of the policy items in the agenda include a federal job guarantee, which scholars and advocates regard as the unfinished work of the Civil Rights Movement, free public health care for all, student debt cancellation, and a host of voting rights provisions, including a constitutional amendment that guarantees the right to vote.
The full policy agenda can be found here.
Presiding Bishop Joseph W. Walker III said, “It brings me great pleasure to see this public policy agenda formally adopted by our Bishops Council. It is the responsibility of the church to provide leadership to its members in defining the public policy priorities that best serve our community. I am proud that we are seeking to articulate a policy vision that brings our nation together around issues related to jobs, public education, health care, and voting rights that affect all Americans.”
Rev. Delman Coates, Ph.D., Special Liaison to the Presiding Bishop for Government Affairs, remarked that “For too long Black faith and civil rights leaders have not been clear about their specific policy objectives, resulting in our votes being taken for granted. We must stop asking politicians what their agenda is for Black America and start telling them what our agenda is. I am delighted to see such a pre-eminent group of Christian faith leaders offer such bold leadership to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
Economics professor at The New School, Darrick Hamilton, Ph.D. said, “As an economist, I strongly commend the economic policy proposals laid out in the Repair and Restore Agenda. As a citizen, I am heartened by the emphasis on justice in this agenda, and I am delighted to see our clergy leaders stepping up to define an agenda that fosters racial healing and economic repair for past injustices.”
The Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International seeks to educate and organize its clergy and laity around the core tenets of the Repair & Restore Agenda and advocate for the policies contained therein.
