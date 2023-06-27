EOX Vantage Highlights Cleveland in Winning Video
Cleveland, Ohio-based software company, EOX Vantage, took home the gold, at the Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council’s (OMSDC) Business Opportunity Expo.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Cleveland, Ohio-based software company, EOX Vantage, took home the gold at the Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council’s (OMSDC) Business Opportunity Expo held at the Proctor and Gamble headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. More than 300 minority business owners and supporting corporations attended and had an opportunity to compete in a 90-second pitch competition. A video featuring landmarks and art throughout Cleveland won first place.
Winning the competition offers more than just a feather in their cap. In addition to a trophy and other awards, EOX Vantage will now attend the National Minority Supplier Development Council conference in Baltimore, Maryland.
"This video was incredibly creative and demonstrates the cutting-edge solutions our Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) provide,” said George Simms, president and CEO of the Ohio Minority Supplier Development Council. “We appreciated how well it represented their region and enjoyed how well it articulated how EOX Vantage can help companies grow through their technology.”
“We are very proud to be a minority business in Ohio and even prouder of our sales director, Victor Smith and marketing director, Brian Diehl, for putting together such a creative video.” said Sudhir Achar, EOX Vantage CEO, “We’re focusing our business on expanding minority representation throughout our region’s industries, moving from offering just services to providing first-class software solutions.”
The winning video can be seen on YouTube: youtu.be/CpxsonseViI. It features Smith in scenes shot throughout Cleveland as he stands in front of various local landmarks which quirkily fit into what he’s saying. While the Cleveland Browns are lightly ribbed, the piece is informational, light-hearted and only 90-seconds long. Preparations are underway to represent and highlight Northeast Ohio as a great place to grow when EOX Vantage attends the national meeting.
About EOX Vantage
EOX Vantage, listed as the largest technology and outsourcing company in Northeast Ohio*, is dedicated to turning data into profit by freeing up resources for lucrative projects, helping you make informed decisions through an actionable dashboard and speeding up the sales lifecycle with a wide range of software solutions, including artificial intelligence, straight-through processing, machine learning and several types of automation. EOX Vantage solutions are used by companies such as Mercedes Benz, XPO Logistics, HUB International Insurance, Amazon and other Fortune 500® companies.
# # #
*According to Crain’s Cleveland Business 2023 Book of Lists
For a copy of the EOX Vantage logo or a screenshot of the video, reach out to: bdiehl@eoxvantage.com
Claire Sharpnack
EOX Vantage
+1 440-799-0581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
EOX Vantage - An Overview