Stelray Plastic Products Poised for Continued Growth
Custom Injection Molder Expands Their Footprint While Stepping Into Large Part Applications with Addition of 620-Ton HaitianANSONIA, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stelray Plastic Products, Inc., a precision injection molder and mold builder is nearing completion of a 5,000 square foot addition to their existing 14,000 sq. ft. molding department. This new space, with 20 ft. clear height ceilings, will enable Stelray to accommodate the upcoming arrival of a Haitian 620-Ton injection molding machine and integrated 3-axis robot. The expansion project will also include the construction of a larger metrology lab, featuring the addition of a new Micro-Vu vision system as Stelray continues its support of precision measurement and Product Validation work for their customers while seeking to further penetrate the healthcare space.
With a clear focus on growth, the increase in molding capacity brought on by the arrival of the Haitian Jupiter JUIII 5500 will enable Stelray to fulfill customers’ needs across the small through large tonnage (22 ton – 620 ton) injection molding clamp force range. Further, Stelray looks forward to using the increased physical footprint of the expansion to enhance its operational efficiency through Lean initiatives and plant reconfiguration.
Located in Ansonia, CT and operating since 1961, Stelray is a second-generation family-owned business that has transformed itself from modest beginnings in injection molding into a one-stop source for all precision injection molding, post-molding, and tooling needs for OEM’s worldwide. Stelray proudly offers additional in-house resources such as rapid prototyping, design consultation, full-tool room with complete mold building capabilities, as well as clean room molding. In addition, such value-added services as ultrasonic welding, painting/decorating, mechanical and electromechanical assembly, packaging, and soldering are available.
“We are extremely excited about the completion of the new addition to our molding department – the additional space and high bay ceilings allows Stelray to enter market segments that we had not been able to participate in before.” noted Lawrence Saffran, Owner and President of Stelray Plastic Products, Inc. “We look forward to servicing our existing customers and welcoming new customers with the ability to mold larger parts and larger programs. We are thrilled about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings, and we look forward to continuing our journey of success while meeting the ever-growing demands of our customers.”
Darryl Pereira, Director of Operations at Stelray continues “The addition of the 620 Ton Haitian molding machine, along with the 5,000 sq.ft. expansion to our facilities demonstrates our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and providing them with the highest quality products. We believe this investment will enable us to better serve our existing customer base and attract new clientele through enhanced capabilities and increased production capacity.”
Stelray is poised for continued growth in healthcare, electronics, filtration, and other emerging market segments. Now eclipsing 40,000 sq.ft. of combined manufacturing, warehouse, and office space along with a skilled and dedicated workforce, Stelray is positioned as a top-tier contract injection molding company. Stelray remains committed to delivering exceptional molded products and services and looks forward to forging new partnerships and opportunities in the future. For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact the Stelray Plastic Products, Inc. team at sales@stelray.com.
