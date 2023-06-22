mxHERO Announces Partnership with France-based CyberSecura
Our partnership with mxHERO allows us to extend our range in terms of compliance and security outcomes for our valuable customers.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, San Francisco, California-based mxHERO, Inc., creator of the Mail2Cloud digital bridge, announces a partnership with CyberSecura.
— Isora Vachon, Partner Relationship Manager at CyberSecura
Cybersecura is a Grenoble, France-based company launched in 2017 by Saghar Estehghari and David Rozier. The firm supports public-sector and private enterprises with a focus on security outcomes for their information technology application supply chain and digital experience activities. CyberSecura is instrumental in supporting its customers with both GDRP regulatory compliance in France as well as cybersecurity attainment. CyberSecura’s goal is to extend cutting-edge consulting expertise and leading technology platform innovations to their customer eco-system in support of both of these important outcomes. “Our partnership with mxHERO allows us to extend our range in terms of compliance and security outcomes for our valuable customers. With mxHERO’s unique Mail2Cloud solution, customers will be able to address critical compliance and security needs specific to their use of agency and enterprise email systems. We’re excited to now offer mxHERO to our customer eco-system in France!” said Isora Vachon, Partner Relationship Manager at CyberSecura.
mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud digital bridge allows customers to address a fundamental future of work orientation when it comes to ensuring compliance and security – especially around their most ubiquitous IT application: email. With the threat surface pursuant to the risks of Business Email Compromise (BEC), Ransomware, and weaponization of digital content by ill-intended actors, there is a significant need for public-sector and private enterprises to ensure both compliance and security outcomes when they consider email’s native inbound, outbound and at-rest content management approaches.
With mxHERO, clients can reduce their security and compliance risk via automated capture of inbound, outbound, and at-rest email-based content and automating it’s routing into leading content management platforms, including Box Content Cloud, Microsoft’s OneDrive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Dropbox for Business, Egnyte and Google Workspace (Drive). By extending the security, sustainability, collaboration, and digital chain-of-custody potential of these leading content platforms to the email paradigm, customers improve their resilience against ill-intended actor exploits and improve their overall compliance & digital hygiene outcomes. “Email is a foundational IT application. Yet, it comes natively with significant risk. With mxHERO, clients are able to auto-capture inbound email attachment payloads allowing for ‘safe’ preview invocation, they’re able to maintain control of their digital content sent outbound via email – even after sending it, and when at-rest email is routinely captured and placed into leading content management platforms, by rule - customers have a lower risk threshold in terms of at-rest information exposure in the event of a security breach. When email attachments are automatically stripped via mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform, customers are able to gain significant sustainability advantages as well via CO2 offsets to meet carbon offset and emission reduction aims aligned with emerging ESG initiatives. We believe this is a win for our customers on the digital hygiene, sustainability, and security front, and we’re very excited to partner with CyberSecura to extend the meaningful advantages of mxHERO to our customers in France!” said Donald R. Hammons, mxHERO’s Chief Customer Officer and EVP for Global Alliances.
Under the newly announced alliance, Cybersecura’s customers in France will be able to procure mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform solution via Cybersecura and mxHERO’s France-based distributor Infraweb (www.infraweb.fr).
About CyberSecura
CyberSecura offers 360-degree support for organizations of all sizes when it comes to the achievement of compliance and enterprise security outcomes. To find out more about CyberSecura, visit: https://www.cybersecura.com/
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a San Francisco, California-based firm with global operations in Europe, Israel, N. America, and Asia-Pac (Japan). mxHERO is a three-time winner of the Astors Platinum Award (2019, 2020, and 2021) for Best U.S.Homeland Email Security Application and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service or digital bridge that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted customer cloud content management platforms. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails and/or email attachments (both inbound and outbound traffic (or from at-rest systems) from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company’s digital bridge also provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, and automation of governance and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content (whether at rest or in-flight), the security threat surface for customers pursuant to email system breach events is reduced or eliminated. mxHERO’s sustainability program allows for CO2 carbon offset credits via the elimination of CO2 processing overhead for inflight email payloads. Applications developed for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Google Gmail, Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Exchange/Outlook. The system integrates natively with leading upper quadrant cloud platforms, including Google Workspace (Drive), Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Egnyte, Dropbox Business, and the Box Content Cloud. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email management and security capabilities with mxHERO’s solutions. Website: www.mxhero.com
Bruno Santos
mxHERO Inc.
+1 415-942-8211
email us here