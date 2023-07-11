Halotherapy Solutions Layered Modality Approach is Leading the Way In the $9.5 Trillion Wellness Market

Halotherapy Solutions Halotherapy Solutions Infrared Suite Halotherapy Solutions uses a Unique Layered Modality Process

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Halotherapy Solutions introduces layered modalities to boost immune systems, respiratory health and restore aging skin. The world’s largest halotherapy equipment supplier is bringing low-cost, high-yield units to spas all over North America. With the salt therapy market expecting a record 20 percent growth in 2023, Halotherapy Solutions is ahead of the curve, offering its clientele the top of the line, touchless, time saving systems.

With concerns for mental health, aging, and self-care rising, Halotherapy Solutions suggests that moving toward salt therapy to alleviate stress and ailments is essential for every local spa. The premiere salt cabin is perfect for clients and athletes recovering from achy joints. The combination of medical-grade salt therapy, Infrared and Red Light Therapy, Chromotherapy, and Aromatherapy is a multi-modal approach designed for optimum effectiveness. The layered approach which is featured in national brands like World Gym and The DRIPBaR is a great addition to wellness facilities that want to expand services for discriminating clientele. The unit comes in 4 different sizes and is ADA compliant. One standout product is the 4-person unit which is often used for hot yoga, Pilates and meditation.

Spa owners agree the layered approach works. “Fantastic product, our clients love the fact of therapy layering in one session without the hassle of going from room to room. All the benefits in one 30 min session.” says Health Director Richard Q,

The HaloIR™ breathe, and detox suite is leveling up the spa industry with a unique product that combines dry salt and infrared therapy. The HaloIR™ maximizes the therapy time by soothing all five senses while minimizing the square footage.

The suite engages the senses and nourishes the soul. Clients are transported to a tranquil space where they are engulfed in a wafting aroma, all while the Infrared permeates the body. Each suite then adds a gentle layer of meditative music and color-changing medical-grade chromotherapy. The 4 in 1 contactless service immerses clients in a world of sensory pleasure that has them returning for more.

4-in-1 product options include:

– Halotherapy

– Infrared Sauna

– Heated Halotherapy

– Heated Halotherapy with Infrared

Halotherapy Solutions supplies turnkey suites and equipment with a tiny footprint. Products like the HaloIR™ have a proven track record of being the best 4x4 piece of real estate in spas worldwide. The unique system reaches the core concerns of each client with “multiple modalities on a small footprint.”

The award-winning company holds the coveted A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. The state-of-the-art equipment is thoroughly vetted by wellness professionals like Peggy from Indiana, who raves, “I’ve only been open 11 days with my new HaloIR™, and sales just passed $7,000! Thrilled! Sessions are completely booked for this upcoming week, and I’ve got a waiting list. And my Vitality Booth is arriving this week, and that’s already booked through next month! My customers and I couldn’t be happier with your equipment!”

According to the National Library of Medicine, Israeli medical researchers found halotherapy had numerous benefits, including “notable improvements in bronchial constriction in response to a stressor in children with asthma.” The Halotherapy Solutions’ award-winning salt rooms are ahead of the curve, using a mix of ancient knowledge and cutting-edge technology to bring a unique luxury experience to spa and wellness centers worldwide. With more than 5,000 satisfied customers worldwide, Halotherapy Solutions are used by patrons in luxury hotels such as the Westin and the Fairmont Resorts.

For more information, contact Steve at info@halotherapysolutions.com or log on to https://halotherapysolutions.com/.

Halotherapy Solutions "High Return with Minimal Labor, Space and Less Time"