Minnesota man sues rodeo after trampled by bull

Beware of Bulls

A Rochert MN man has sued the owners of Nimrod Bull Bash Rodeo, after he was trampled and thrown into the air by a bull while playing “Cowboy Softball”

Bulls are dangerous animals, and folks without experience with them, should beware.” — Randall Knutson

NIMROD, MN, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Sellers has sued Troy and Peggy Meech, the owners of an annual event called the “Nimrod Bull Bash” after a bull threw him into the air, causing him to be paralyzed. Every year in Nimrod MN, rodeo fans come together to watch and partake in the Nimrod Bull Bash. The Bull Bash includes a professional rodeo and other events, including a softball game that is played while bulls roam the outfield, called “Cowboy Softball”. Players attempt to play a game of Softball with the thrill of bulls roaming around them in the field.

According to a Complaint filed by Scott Sellers, in Wadena County, he was in the audience as a spectator on September 4th 2021 watching the events, when he was invited by staff to participate in the cowboy softball game. Sellers, who knew little to nothing about bulls, was advised that it was “perfectly safe” and that “no one had ever been hurt”. He was given a glove and went out to play the softball game.

After playing several innings, Sellers attempted to field a ball near second base, and one of the bulls charged and attacked him. The bull trampled him first, and then threw him into the air multiple times, resulting in a neck fracture and paralysis. Bull Bash workers on horseback, who were there to intervene in case of trouble, did not assist Sellers. In fact, Sellers alleges that the first person to reach him after the attack ended up being his own young daughter, who had run to his aid from her seat in the audience.

Sellers sued the owners of the Bull Bash, claiming it was their negligence that caused his injuries. Attorney Randall Knutson of the Knutson + Casey law firm in Mankato represents Mr. Sellers, and says that , “cowboy softball, as they call it, is a dangerous game. No audience member or fan without bull experience should ever be allowed to play, especially without protective devices. Even rodeo riders and clowns are given protection when they are with bulls, but Sellers was given no protection or advice at all. As a result Sellers ended up badly injured and will never be the same again.”

Randall Knutson is a personal injury attorney at Knutson+Casey law firm located in Mankato Minnesota. https://knutsoncasey.com/

Sellers v. Meech, Wadena County Minnesota, Court file Number 80-CV-22-905, Seventh Judicial District