Forster Rohner joins swatchbook to push their workflow towards more sustainability

Together, we can provide the fashion industry with the tools and resources needed to make a real difference in terms of sustainability.”LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- swatchbook, inc., the pioneering platform for material digitization and sourcing, announced its partnership with Forster Rohner, the innovative Swiss textile high end embroidery supplier. Together, these two companies are set to revolutionize the fashion and lingerie industry by making sustainable practices through digital innovation stylish and accessible.
Through this partnership, swatchbook and Forster Rohner will work together to develop new digital solutions that make it easier than ever for designers and manufacturers to incorporate embroidery into their collections. By combining swatchbook's cutting-edge technology with Foster Rohner's expertise in traditional and innovative embroideries, the two companies are poised to make a significant impact on the fashion and lingerie industry.
swatchbook's Founder and CEO, Yazan Malkosh, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have Forster Rohner join swatchbook. Their expertise and knowledge in embroidery will be invaluable to our users, and their inclusion in our platform further strengthens our commitment to bringing together the best suppliers and manufacturers to streamline the design and production process. Together, we can provide the fashion industry with the tools and resources needed to make a real difference in terms of sustainability. We are excited to see the impact that this partnership will have on the industry as a whole."
Forster Rohner brings over a century of experience in embroidery, providing the fashion and lingerie industry with intricate and innovative designs. The company's inclusion in swatchbook's platform will enable designers and manufacturers to easily access their vast collection of embroidery patterns and explore new possibilities in design and production.
Forster Rohner's Director of Business Unit Lingerie, Elisheva Senn, emphasized the importance of digitization, stating, "We are excited to join swatchbook's platform and support the industry's digital transformation. Innovation is part of our DNA and that makes us excited. If we can push our workflow towards more sustainability through innovation, then we are thrilled to push it! I strongly believe a key element for a more sustainable development process in our industry will be digitalization. We look forward to working with swatchbook towards a more sustainable and efficient supply chain and we already have many ideas on how to make this journey even more exciting.”
The collaboration between swatchbook and Forster Rohner represents a significant stride towards transforming the fashion and lingerie industry and promoting cooperation for a more sustainable and effective supply chain.
About swatchbook
swatchbook is a design and software company that develops applications that make you smile. Founded in 2017, the company focuses on the development of cloud, desktop, and mobile software applications that help integrate the creative community within an organization into the product development process.
swatchbook is located in sunny Laguna Niguel, CA. Its founders share a deep passion for good design and workflow, as well as a deep understanding of the challenges in the digital product development process and the future needs of companies in many industries.
About Foster Rohner
Forster Rohner (founded in 1904, St.Gallen/Switzerland) is a family owned business in the field of textile manufacturing, now managed in the fourth generation by Emanuel Forster (CEO). Forster Rohner Lingerie is a world-renowned brand in the lingerie industry and still begins each development with a hand sketch, but has redefined the industry's complex workflow with innovative digitization projects.
