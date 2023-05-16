swatchbook Opens European Subsidiary In GERMANY
swatchbook extends its global footprint with a strategic expansion into Europe, launching a new subsidiary in Germany to serve local customers.
Our European subsidiary will provide a unique opportunity for our clients in the region to leverage swatchbook's expertise”LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to strengthen its global footprint, swatchbook, the leading pioneer in digital material management and sourcing for product design, today announced the opening of its new European subsidiary based in Germany.
— Thomas Teger, Chief Product Officer, swatchbook
The establishment of this new subsidiary in Munich, Germany, aims to bring swatchbook's groundbreaking tools and solutions closer to its European clients, paving the way for more streamlined, efficient and sustainable product development processes.
"This new milestone represents a significant step in our global expansion strategy and allows us to provide localized support to our European clients, enhancing their access to the tools and solutions they need to create impactful designs." said Yazan Malkosh, CEO and Founder, swatchbook.
More than just a physical presence, this expansion also brings with it a robust support and training infrastructure tailored for the region, ensuring clients can fully leverage swatchbook's offerings.
"Our European subsidiary will provide a unique opportunity for our clients in the region to leverage swatchbook's expertise in digital material management to streamline their workflows and bring their visions to life." added Thomas Teger, Chief Product Officer, swatchbook.
The Munich subsidiary not only marks an increased capacity for business development support but also introduces additional services such as digitization, further enhancing swatchbook's commitment to transforming product design through innovative technology.
By strengthening its presence in Europe, swatchbook is set to offer an even higher level of service and support to clients across the region, reaffirming its position as a trusted partner in the realm of digital materials and product design.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
About swatchbook
swatchbook is a design and software company that develops applications that make you smile. Founded in 2017, the company focuses on the development of cloud, desktop, and mobile software applications that help integrate the creative community within an organization into the product development process.
swatchbook is located in sunny Laguna Niguel, CA. Its founders share a deep passion for good design and workflow, as well as a deep understanding of the challenges in the digital product development process and the future needs of companies in many industries.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
swatchbook
The New Home of Materials
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
YouTube
Twitter