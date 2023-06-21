Owl’s Nest Resort’s Pickleball Complex Achieves Worldwide Recognition

Pickleball courts at Owls Nest Resort

THORNTON, NH, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Owl’s Nest Resort in Thornton, New Hampshire has just been recognized as a Gold Medal Resort along with being voted the #2 Pickleball Resort in the world. The awards were handed out by Tennis Resorts Online which has been publishing its rankings since 2002, using player reviews encompassing a broad spectrum of attributes. Ratings were based on the professionalism of the teaching staff, depth of programming, ease of finding a game, quality of the pro shop goods and services, and the appeal of simply hanging around the courts. “These characteristics form the backbone of a rewarding racquets-sports holiday,” stated Roger Cox, editor of Tennis Resorts Online, “but creature comforts matter as well, so we factor in such features as lodging, cuisine, dollar value, and a broad range of other resort amenities. All told, more than a dozen criteria are used to compile our annual rankings.”

Owl’s Nest sits on the podium alongside Kiawah Island Golf Resort and Wild Dunes Resort, with all 5 Gold Medal Resorts being represented by the United States. The resort’s 13 pickleball courts are part of their SportsNest & Racquet Court Complex. It also features 8 red clay tennis courts and 4 platform tennis courts, all open to the public. They offer a variety of camps, clinics and lessons for all sports, led by Director of Racquets, Cosmin Chiujdea. Chiujdea, a former Division I Men’s Tennis Team Captain, has been a certified instructor for over 14 years, most recently heading racquet sports programs in Weston, Dedham and Sudbury, Massachusetts. Locals of all ability levels have been taking part in their lessons, leagues, mixers and round-robin tournaments for years, but this recent recognition will help strengthen the resort’s reputation as a top destination for active vacationers and retirees.

Owl’s Nest has already earned worldwide recognition for their golf offerings. They have two 18 hole courses, including the #6 rated Nicklaus course in the world for design and value by NBC Sports and Golf Channel/Golf Advisor, as well as their Vineyard Course, just 10 miles south in Ashland, a Geoffrey Cornish course undergoing a complete 5 star renovation. They recently completed planting 6500 grapevines over 10 acres on the property, making them the largest vineyard in New Hampshire.

“We cannot be more proud of this recognition by Tennis Resorts Online and its reviewers,” says Brian Lash, Principal of Owl’s Nest Resort. “It’s just our 2nd year of of pickleball operation and the future could not be more exciting with the expansion of our SportsNest facility, including the 1500 square foot deck overlooking our 2 championship pickleball courts and 1500 square foot indoor retail space dedicated to racquet sports clothing and accessories. I am so proud of our team, and thankful to all who contributed to this worldwide recognition.”

Owl’s Nest Resort is open to the public and is currently booking groups, from weddings, corporate groups and anniversary parties to golf and racquet sports tournaments and other special events. Located in Thornton, New Hampshire, under 2 hours from Boston, with spectacular views of the White Mountains, Owl’s Nest offers modern rental homes, an award-winning restaurant, a 9.9-acre lake, an 18-hole golf course, tennis courts, pickleball courts, platform tennis, and numerous activities on-site or nearby. New amenities coming to the resort in the near future include new rental homes and hotels, additional event space, several new restaurants, a new 9-hole par 3 golf course, pool & gym complex, and new homes for sale. Learn more by visiting www.owlsnestresort.com and www.tennisresortsonline.com/

