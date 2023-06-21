Apply now for 2023 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards

Businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans are eligible

MADISON, WI. JUNE 21, 2023 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is seeking nominations for the 2023 MARKETPLACE Governor’s Awards, which will be recognized in-person Dec. 6-7 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The awards honor outstanding Wisconsin businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans.

The nomination deadline is July 31. The online nomination form and more details can be found at: https://www.marketplacewisconsin.com/about/awards/.

“MARKETPLACE brings diverse businesses together with corporate and government buyers to create new opportunities and form partnerships,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “These awards are meant to showcase Wisconsin’s most promising diverse businesses.”

This year’s award categories include: Outstanding Small & Large Business of the Year, CEO of the Year, Best Workplace, Thought Leadership Excellence, and Diverse Business Champion of the Year.

Award finalists receive full conference passes to MARKETPLACE 2023, plus discounts on optional exhibit booth space. Finalists will also benefit from company profiles in the conference program booklet and on the website to increase visibility and help create new contracting opportunities.

The MARKETPLACE 2023 awards are open to Wisconsin-based companies that are certified as a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Woman-Owned Business Enterprise or Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Enterprise by the state of Wisconsin or equivalent programs listed on the nomination form. Diverse Business Champion award nominees are exempt from the certification requirement. MARKETPLACE top award winners in the past five years are not eligible for a 2023 award. Previous runner-up finalists are strongly encouraged to re-apply.

MARKETPLACE 2023 is the premier business capacity-building conference of the year that connects business owners from across Wisconsin seeking to do business with state, federal and local governments as well as the private sector. For the past 42 years, the conference has provided the opportunity for established minority-, woman-, veteran- and LGBTQ+-owned businesses to learn from and connect with resource providers, government representatives, corporate buyers and business professionals to lay a foundation for new partnerships and business opportunities.

MARKETPLACE will start on Dec. 5, with The Contracting Academy (TCA). The Contracting Academy (TCA) will be held virtually.

Winners will be honored at the awards luncheon on Dec. 7.

To learn more about conference, visit MarketplaceWisconsin.com.