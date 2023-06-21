Submit Release
All-Star United States Pageant Company to Attend 2023 New York Fashion Week

The esteemed pageant organization will make a dazzling appearance at one of the world's most prestigious fashion events.

USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thu, Sep 7 - Sat, Sep 10, 2023, All-Star United States, a renowned American pageant company dedicated to empowering and showcasing the talent of women, is excited to announce its attendance at the 2023 New York Fashion Week. The organization's presence at this iconic event highlights its commitment to promoting beauty, confidence, and style on a global stage.

The New York Fashion Week, an annual celebration of creativity and talent from around the globe, offers a platform for designers, models, and industry insiders to come together and shape the future of fashion. For All-Star United States, this event represents an opportunity to network with influential figures in the fashion world and scout potential collaborations for their upcoming pageants.

"We are thrilled to be attending the 2023 New York Fashion Week," said Tammy Johns, President and CEO of All-Star United States. "Our organization is dedicated to empowering women through pageantry, and being a part of this prestigious event allows us to stay connected with the latest trends and innovations in the fashion industry."

All-Star United States is known for its exceptional pageant competitions, which provide contestants with a platform to showcase their beauty, intellect, and poise while making a positive impact in their communities. By attending the New York Fashion Week, the organization aims to strengthen its ties with the fashion community and continue offering unique and inspiring experiences for its contestants.

For more information about All-Star United States and its upcoming events, please visit allstarunitedstates.com.

About All-Star United States
All-Star United States is a premier American pageant company that celebrates the beauty, intelligence, and aspirations of young women across the nation. Through its prestigious competitions and community engagement initiatives, All-Star United States empowers contestants to become confident leaders and role models in their communities. For more information, visit allstarunitedstates.com.

