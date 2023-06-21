Read more about GBI Arrests Thomaston Man in Theft Investigation

Submit Release
Thomaston, Upson County, GA (June 20, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Chandler Stephen Ranow, 42, of Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia with Theft by Taking. On January 27, 2023, the Upson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of theft from the Upson County Senior Center.

Preliminary information indicates that while Ranow was employed with Sysco, a contract company for the Senior Center, Ranow stole in excess of $62,000.00 in grocery items, to include food and drinks, from the Senior Center.  Ranow was booked at the Upson County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 2/Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Upson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

