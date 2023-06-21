Press Releases

06/21/2023

Competitive District Application Launched for High-Dosage Tutoring (HDT) Program in Grade 6-9 Mathematics

Sixteen Tutoring Organizations Selected and New RFP Released for Technical Assistance Provider

(Hartford, CT) – Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced that the competitive district application for the Connecticut High-Dosage Tutoring (HDT) Program is now available. A new initiative unveiled by the state in March 2023, the HDT Program aspires to accelerate Mathematics recovery for students in Grades 6-9 during the 2023-24 school year. The Connecticut State Department of Education’s (CSDE) model, which is informed by national research that has been consistently found to raise student achievement, includes low tutor-to-student ratios, frequent tutoring sessions, and an emphasis on in-person tutoring during the school day.

Districts that apply and are selected for this grant program will be eligible to receive three sets of supportive services:

Grant funding of up to $2,500 per student served (eligible districts only). Access to trained, qualified tutors provided by one of the organizations listed below (districts may also use their own staff for tutoring). Ongoing technical assistance, coaching, and participation in a Community of Practice provided by a third-party organization.

While all local education agencies (LEAs) are eligible to apply to this competitive grant program, grant funding will be prioritized towards those LEAs that received smaller allotments of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds. All accepted LEAs, regardless of ARP ESSER allotment, will still be able to partner with CSDE-vetted tutoring providers and receive coaching and other technical assistance through this program. The LEA application deadline is September 1, 2023. The CSDE will be hosting an Informational Webinar for interested LEAs on Wednesday, June 28th at 1:00PM. Registration is required.

“The Connecticut State Department of Education has been committed to learning acceleration and recovery and this investment builds upon that portfolio of programs. It is of paramount importance that we steer federal relief funding towards proven, research-based initiatives that reclaim more time for targeted, small-group instruction,” said Commissioner of Education Charlene M. Russell-Tucker. "As we all continue to work together to address the negative educational impacts of the pandemic, our message to school districts remains clear: the CSDE is here to support you and Connecticut’s students.”

The announcement of the LEA application follows a previous call for tutoring organizations by Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker to hire, train, and place tutors in Connecticut schools. In addition to using district-based staff, LEAs will also be able to partner with vendors from a vetted list or use district-based staff. The CSDE is pleased to announce that the following vendors have been selected for districts to partner with through this program:

Air Tutors

Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Catapult Learning LLC

Creativista Charm LLC

FEV Tutor, Inc.

Great Oaks (GO) Foundation

HeyTutor, Inc.

Intervene K-12

iTutor.com

Kelly Education, Tutoring Solutions Center of Excellence

SmartStart Education LLC

Simplify Math Engagement Center LLC

Teach for America Connecticut

Tutor.com and The Princeton Review

Tutored by Teachers Inc.

Varsity Tutors

HDT is a well-researched strategy to address learning loss, ensuring students have intensive, curriculum-aligned support to close academic gaps. When combined with dedicated, highly- trained tutors, students can learn as much as one to two years of math beyond what they might typically achieve in the classroom and experience reductions in failure rates by more than 50%. In alignment with its State Plan, the CSDE is allocating $10 million in ARP ESSER state set aside funding to LEAs to implement the Connecticut HDT Program in Grades 6-9 Mathematics in accordance with evidence-based guidelines.

In addition, the CSDE is requesting proposals for a technical assistance provider to support district-level HDT implementation of this new program. Find more information on the High Dosage Tutoring website.

More information on the Connecticut High-Dosage Tutoring Program and updates on its development are available on the High Dosage Tutoring website.

###

For Immediate Release: June 21, 2023