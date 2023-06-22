Freemarket to ‘Go the Distance’ With Innovative Charity Fund Raising

Freemarket Guy's Cancer Charity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based Freemarket, a leading fintech platform for regulated B2B cross-border payments and currency exchange, has linked up with Guy’s Cancer Charity, one of the leading centres in the country for cancer treatment and research, to raise funds in the fight against a disease that affects 1 in every 2 people in the UK, according to the NHS.

In it's first charity fundraising initiative, Freemarket’s ‘Go the Distance’ interactive online campaign will see employees, business and media partners, payments industry participants and the general public commit to ‘donating’, via social media, the kilometre distances covered in any sporting activity of choice to contribute to a virtual 107,000 kilometre journey across Europe.

In turn, Freemarket will convert all kilometres donated to the campaign into cash to raise at least £20,000 for Guy’s Cancer Charity.

Jennifer Page, Head of Human Resources at Freemarket, said: We are delighted to partner with Guy’s Cancer Charity. As a key element of our Corporate Social Responsibility CSR strategy, we were looking for a way to actively give back to the community, and this endeavour allows us to support a cause that is close to home for many individuals.

Laura Savory, Associate Director of Fundraising, Guy’s Cancer Charity, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to the team at Freemarket for taking on this exciting fundraising challenge for Guy’s Cancer Charity. Your support enables our exceptional Guy’s Cancer team to provide personalised care for every patient, from supporting people who’ve just been diagnosed, to pioneering new approaches such as robotic surgery. We are so grateful for your support.”

The Go the Distance campaign launches officially today, 22nd June and will run until the donation goal is met. To participate in this great fundraising initiative, go to the Go the Distance campaign landing page.

About Freemarket

Freemarket works with businesses to accelerate their growth by giving them access to cross-border payments and currency exchange in over 140 currencies and across 100 countries, optimised for their needs through a single API integration and its proprietary platform.

About Guy’s Cancer Charity

Guy’s is one of the leading centres in the UK for cancer treatment and research, and they're dedicated to helping patients navigate what can be the most challenging time of their lives. With all the services located under one roof within the Cancer Centre, they're able to offer seamless care every step of the way, from diagnosis, through treatment, and after, in an environment that doesn’t feel like a traditional hospital. The landscape of cancer is changing, with more people being affected, but we’re at a promising time of research breakthroughs and new therapies being developed.

