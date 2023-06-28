Irvinei: Integrating Sophisticated AI-Powered Technology, Personalization and Security
EINPresswire.com/ -- Irvinei is revolutionizing the smart home and security industry with its cutting-edge designs and state-of-the-art technology. With the aim of providing customers with the highest level of security and comfort, Irvinei has become one of the largest home monitoring and security companies in Irvine, CA.
Irvinei stands apart from the crowd of other home monitoring and security companies, thanks to CEO Khurram Hussain's vision. In a bid to remove monotony by adding personalization, he created an AI-powered touch-screen doorbell that is sleek and non-conspicuous, and adds a never-before-seen layer of advanced security features. This doorbell offers numerous sophisticated technologies, such as automatic smart appliance detection, light bulb integration, voice control, and facial recognition for unparalleled security. These features are all designed with personalization in mind; allowing users to fully control their homes' security systems on their own terms.
"With Irvinei, I wanted to give homeowners like myself a chance to integrate a powerful security device into their ecosystem. We've used robust AI technology, which uses an open architecture to integrate different devices. However, my favorite features would be the timely security alerts, voice control as if you are talking to your personal assistant. We want to give brain to each of the homes to take care of the family living in it,” says Khurram. He continues, "I wanted to create a product that gives back individualism to homeowners. I am a strong believer in your home being an expression of yourself".
The most discerning feature of Irvinei is its AI and unique social media powered platform.
Offering unparalleled interactivity, this security device integrates sophistication and iron-clad security to homeowners.
Its facial recognition technology can recognize visitors in real-time and alert users on their phones or smart-hub if there is an unauthorized entry attempt. The access log feature stores images of all visitors for easy retrieval as needed with their names with the power of social media integration.
Video recording always runs in the background so users can not only access 24/7 surveillance footage whenever necessary, but get alerts or look back based on incidentes like Intruder breakin, parcel theft, child or pet running out of the home already identified and listed using the power AI engine of Irvinei.
All these features make Irvinei a powerful, yet stylish smart doorbell solution that enhances safety, while blending into any décor seamlessly. The CEO explained that, according to several studies, a home is 60% less likely to be broken into if it has a home security system. With Irvinei's facial recognition and 24/7 recording with AI-based Security Alerta, he hopes to increase this number to 90%.In addition to their highly responsive security solutions, Irvinei stands out from other home monitoring companies through its expertly trained technology professionals committed to delivering superior customer service.
To learn more about Irvinei, visit www.irvinei.com
Khurram Hussain
