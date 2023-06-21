Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Leads Florida’s Strategic Business Meetings at the 2023 Paris Air Show

PARIS, France — Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, in conjunction with Enterprise Florida, engaged with key leadership across various aerospace entities. The Lieutenant Governor discussed current needs of the industry and promoted future opportunities for collaboration between Florida and the aerospace sector.



“As Chair of the Board of Space Florida, we are committed to supporting the growth of Florida’s flourishing aerospace sector,” said Lieutenant GovernorJeanette Nuñez. “We have worked hard to attract companies that are building today’s aerospace assets and imagining tomorrow’s innovations. From modernizing and sustaining aerospace infrastructure investment to adapting to a dynamic global market, Florida has made the conscious decision to position our state as the world leader in global aerospace operations. With the support of Enterprise Florida, we are eager to turn these conversations at the air show into finalized projects, benefiting Florida’s workforce and economy.”

“Thanks to Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and team for representing the state of Florida at the 2023 Paris Air Show,” said J. Alex Kelly, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Economic development is all about collaboration, and aerospace is a leading industry sector in Florida. Partnerships like these exemplify why our state continues to lead and attract innovative companies from around the world to create great careers for Floridians for generations to come.”

Business Meetings:

Lieutenant Governor Nuñez met with the following aerospace and aviation entities to discuss strategic opportunities for growth and expansion within the state:

AAR Corporation

Boeing Corporation

Embraer

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation

Lockheed Martin

RTX

Safran

ST Engineering

Aerospace continues to be one of Florida’s best performing sectors. In the next five years, Florida’s aerospace economic impact is projected to be more than $5.3 billion, with an average annual impact of $1.1 billion. These aerospace and aviation companies continue to be significant contributors to Florida’s aerospace economy.

Since 1994, Enterprise Florida has hosted a Florida Pavilion at the Paris Air Show. The air show serves as the point of entry for many businesses looking to build, expand, or relocate their business operations to Florida. Aviation/Aerospace is a targeted industry for growth and expansion, and Florida’s presence at these trade shows serve three main purposes: 1) branding Florida as the best place to do business; 2) attracting inbound foreign direct investment and garnering expansion and retention activities; and 3) assisting Florida manufacturers with their exports through promotion and assistance.