Advanced Aesthetics Introduces Game-Changing Mindset Coaching Sessions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Aesthetics medi spa, founded by Lana Ivanov is proud to announce the launch of their new services – confidence and mindset coaching sessions. With over 15 years in the beauty business, Lana has seen first-hand how a lack of self-confidence can hold people back from achieving their goals and dreams. To help her clients feel transformed inside and out, Advanced Aesthetics now offers these life-changing coaching sessions.
Lana started Advanced Aesthetics with one goal in mind – to help people look beautiful on the outside as well as feeling beautiful on the inside. After seeing many of her clients struggle with low self-esteem or negative thoughts about themselves she knew that she had to do something more than just provide them with skin care solutions; they needed someone to help build up their inner strength so they could achieve success in all areas of life. This realization led her to create this new service offered by Advanced Aesthetics - confidence and mindset coaching sessions.
Lana firmly believes that, “Feeling comes from thinking, and actions comes from feelings. When women learn to control their thoughts, they will then enjoy the transformation of their actions.”
To that end, Lana’s mission is simple - she wants to help women gain control over their own lives by breaking free from limiting beliefs that have held them back for years. She does this by providing an individualized and effective coaching experience for every woman who seeks her help. Her approach goes beyond simply teaching practical skills; it helps address deep-rooted insecurities, doubts and fears while helping women realize their true potential.
She has developed her own skincare line, Vonavi Pro which was recently awarded the Best Product of the Year. Being an award-winning skincare expert, entrepreneur and innovator, she has been featured in Forbes™ Magazine, Dermascope Magazine and many more publications. Now Lana is taking her expertise a step further with a breakthrough system called Advanced Facial Technique that brings outstanding results to spas around the world. To top it off, Lana recently received yet another accolade for being an ambassador of HOINSER Group as an Elite Conference Coach.
To learn more about Lana and her work, visit https://lanaivanov.com/corporate-women-confidence-coaching and https://poplme.co/hash/kxsFzPZb/1/s.
