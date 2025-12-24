Justin LeHew Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin LeHew, former U.S. Marine and Chief Operating Officer of History Flight, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how unwavering discipline, mission-first leadership, and service to others have shaped his extraordinary journey from combat to humanitarian impact.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, LeHew explores the operational and human realities of recovering America’s MIAs (Missing in Action), and breaks down how values, like character, compassion, and accountability, can redefine leadership beyond the battlefield."Everything in this lifetime starts with you. All decisions you make are yours and yours alone… and if they aren’t the right ones, keep moving. Learn from those and strive to make better ones," said LeHew.Justin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/justin-lehew

