Mailmodo Launches AI Prompt Library to Accelerate Marketers' AI Adoption

AI Prompt Library by Mailmodo helps marketers save time

Prompt Hunt, a collection of 300+ AI prompts created exclusively for marketers, unifies the discovery, submission, and rating of prompts in a single place.

ChatGPT or other AI tools are only as good as the prompts you write. But, writing prompts is time-consuming. With Prompt Hunt, we aim to help marketers access effective prompts in no time.” — Aquibur Rahman, Founder, Mailmodo

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a platform where marketers could discover, submit, and rate AI prompts for marketing use cases. Prompt Hunt by Mailmodo has achieved this feat with its library of 250+ ChatGPT prompts submitted by 50+ marketers actively using ChatGPT.

This breakthrough is the fruit of Team Mailmodo’s initial frustration with rewriting multiple prompts but not getting the right results. “I couldn’t understand the hype that ChatGPT was getting. If I had to spend that much time on writing prompts, I’d rather utilize it on creating original content,” confessed Zeeshan Akhtar, Head of Marketing at Mailmodo.

It wasn’t until Zeeshan and his team found a few AI experts in the marketing domain and started using their prompts that they realized ChatGPT’s true value in marketing workflow. Yet, they’d still have to scout the internet to find these experts and prompts for the required use case.

This search led them to identify a gap - there was no unified portal for marketers to discuss and explore ChatGPT prompts.

Since its launch, ChatGPT has exponentially been changing the way marketers work. In this situation, a platform that gives marketers an initial push to experiment with AI tools using readymade, expert-vetted prompts could ease them into AI adoption.

“ChatGPT or any other AI tool is only as good as the prompts you write, and practically, writing prompts can be a time-consuming task. With Prompt Hunt, we wanted to help the marketing community get familiar with AI tools without spending time mastering prompt writing and future-proof themselves”, says Aquibur Rahman, CEO of Mailmodo.

With an option to submit and rate prompts, Prompt Hunt facilitates collaboration and participation amongst marketers actively using AI. Currently a collection of 250+ prompts, the platform garnered over 300 votes on Product Hunt, making it the top 10 products of the day.

Marketers' future lies in befriending AI and using it to scale their productivity and output quality. Many are already diving deep into AI tools, sharing their learnings, and helping the community.

As the next natural progression of Prompt Hunt, Mailmodo will soon roll out dedicated pages for individual prompt contributors that will introduce them to the community and list their prompts in one place.

“The marketing community is going through a transitional phase, and those helping us navigate these changes should be acknowledged,” says Aquibur. “Dedicated pages for contributors with due credits is our team’s way of appreciating these experts and encouraging others to follow suit,” he concluded.

In the coming days, Mailmodo hopes to be the forerunner in the intersection of AI and marketing by introducing AI-driven features like AI-generated email templates, copies, subject lines, and more, enabling the adoption of AI by email marketers at the grassroots.