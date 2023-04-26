Interactive AMP Emails: Transforming The Future Of Emails with Mailmodo

An AMP Email created by Mailmodo showing event booking in email

AMP email, released by Google, is a unique step in the evolution of emails. Mailmodo democratizes AMP email by helping marketers create these emails at scale.

When Google announced the AMP for email, I knew this was a turning point for emails. However, AMP emails require technical know-how for use. None of the ESPs supported creating and sending AMP emails.” — Aquibur Rahman, Founder, Mailmodo

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Email marketing is among the highest ROI-generating channels despite the emergence of various other platforms. However, it hasn’t evolved with changing technology and remains as static as before.

However, when Google announced AMP for Emails in 2019, a modern and interactive avenue opened up for emails. With AMP, recipients can now act inside an email and perform functions previously associated only with web pages.

“Today we are looking at the possibility where one can do online shopping through an email”, says Aquibur Rahman, CEO of Mailmodo, the email marketing platform that simplifies interactive emails with its no-code editor.

Since this announcement by Google, email clients such as Yahoo and, Mail.ru, FairEmail have joined the bandwagon of interactive emails and committed to elevating the email experience for their users.

Major brands are already sold on AMP emails. As AMP technology eliminates the step of visiting another landing page to complete an action, recipients are more likely to engage with the CTA.

Companies like Pinterest, Indian Express, and Booking.com have recognized this potential and already started incorporating AMP emails in their strategy. So far, they’ve witnessed tremendous growth in conversion rates and are exploring more use cases for their audience.

The possibilities are endless with AMP emails. AMP technology brought much-needed interactivity to emails and created a fertile playground for marketers to experiment. Building engaging experiences inside emails has become easier with gamification, quizzes, polls, and carousels inside emails, and marketers are lapping up this opportunity.

When the world became obsessed with Wordle, Mailmodo developed Worldemail, where recipients would receive the game in their inbox every day and could play it there.

Similarly, event marketers leverage AMP emails to boost registration by allowing email recipients to RSVP to an event and add it to their calendars without leaving their inboxes. Brands dealing in online commerce have seen a great uptick in converting their abandoned cart by adding the shopping cart inside their email for the recipients instead of sending reminder emails.

The future of emails is interactivity. Emails are the old man of the digital world, and they’re here to stay. However, staying relevant is more important than existing in today’s world. Interactive emails add new-age technology to the reliability of age-old emails, improve the experience of existing users, and make it interesting for the new generation.

With dwindling attention spans and an increasing need for instant gratification, AMP technology makes emails actionable by keeping things quick, engaging, and frictionless.