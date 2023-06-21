Bowser Administration to Host Teletownhall to Gather Community Input on Priorities for the Next Chief of Police
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, June 15 at 6 pm, the Bowser Administration will hold a teletownhall to gather perspectives from residents on the issues and priorities for the next Chief of Police at the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
Residents can join by dialing (844) 881-1314. Register in advance to attend the teletownhall HERE.
Additionally, residents are invited to submit their input on priorities for the next Chief of Police by accessing the community input survey HERE. The survey is designed to take approximately ten minutes for residents to complete. The survey will close on Friday, June 16 at noon.
To learn more about the search for the next Chief of Police, visit dcchiefofpolicesearch.dc.gov.
WHEN:
Thursday, June 15 at 6 pm
WHO:
City Administrator Kevin Donahue
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice
Steven Walker, Director of Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments
WHERE:
Virtual
Dial in (844) 881-1314.
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.
