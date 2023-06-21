Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,277 in the last 365 days.

Bowser Administration to Host Teletownhall to Gather Community Input on Priorities for the Next Chief of Police

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, June 15 at 6 pm, the Bowser Administration will hold a teletownhall to gather perspectives from residents on the issues and priorities for the next Chief of Police at the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). 

Residents can join by dialing (844) 881-1314. Register in advance to attend the teletownhall HERE

Additionally, residents are invited to submit their input on priorities for the next Chief of Police by accessing the community input survey HERE. The survey is designed to take approximately ten minutes for residents to complete. The survey will close on Friday, June 16 at noon.

To learn more about the search for the next Chief of Police, visit dcchiefofpolicesearch.dc.gov.

WHEN:          
Thursday, June 15 at 6 pm
 
WHO:            
City Administrator Kevin Donahue 
Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice 
Steven Walker, Director of Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments
                       
WHERE:       
Virtual
Dial in (844) 881-1314. 

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].   
  
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.  
 

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Bowser Administration to Host Teletownhall to Gather Community Input on Priorities for the Next Chief of Police

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more