American Fidelity Receives A+ Financial Strength Rating
American Fidelity Assurance Company has once again earned an A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best!
Our Customers trust us to be there for them during trying times and rely on us for their retirement savings. We value this external review of our financial strength.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity Assurance Company has once again earned an A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best!
— Chief Financial Officer John Cassil
AM Best, considered one of the nation’s leading insurance rating services, bases its ratings on an analysis of the financial condition and operating performance of insurance companies in such vital areas as: balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management.
AM Best rates the financial strength and creditworthiness of over 16,000 insurance companies worldwide and provides their opinion on an insurance company’s ability to pay claims, debts and other financial obligations. Each year since 1982, American Fidelity has met these standards to receive an A+ rating.
“Having a creditable third party review our financial information and rate our ability to meet our financial obligations to our Customers helps give them peace of mind,” said Chief Financial Officer John Cassil. “Our Customers trust us to be there for them during trying times and rely on us for their retirement savings. We value this external review of our financial strength.”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2022 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT.
