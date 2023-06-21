Epos Now Revealed As One Of The UK’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Founder-Led Private Companies
Leading embedded finance, payments, and POS provider Epos Now has been revealed as one of the UK's Top 100 fastest-growing founder-led private companies.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Britain’s fastest-growing, founder-led private companies have been revealed today in the FEBE Growth 100, and Epos Now has made the prestigious line up. The Growth 100 celebrates British business at its best – highlighting founder-led businesses that are driving hard to deliver significant sales, revenue and profit, against a backdrop of unprecedented economic challenges.
Founded in 2011 in Norwich, UK, by Jacyn Heavens, Epos Now has experienced rapid growth to be a global leader in embedded finance, payments and point-of-sale (POS) solutions, empowering small- to mid-sized retail and hospitality businesses across Europe, USA, APAC & LATAM to reach their full potential. Once a small business owner himself, Jacyn had been frustrated by the lack of flexible, accessible and inexpensive POS systems - so with a small internal team of fellow entrepreneurs and disruptors they set out together to build something completely new..
“Jacyn’s story is one of guts, determination and brilliant execution. Epos Now epitomises the true entrepreneurial spirit of FEBE and is exactly why we created the Growth 100 – to shine a light and celebrate the UK’s greatest founders and their brilliant businesses,” says FEBE Co-Founder John Maffioli.
The FEBE Growth 100 list shows a spread of entrepreneurial success throughout the UK including 26 companies in London; 13 companies in the South East; 11 in Yorkshire, 9 in Scotland and 8 in the East Midlands. Women are founders or co-founders of nearly a third of all winning companies with the exact ratio of men to women founders standing at 68% to 32%. The full 100 ranking can be viewed at www.febe.com.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Jacyn Heavens, CEO and Founder of Epos Now said: “This award is so special for the team, as we are all entrepreneurs at Epos Now. We have grown fast because we go above and beyond to deliver an incredible platform to empower a diverse base of tens of thousands of founder-led businesses to follow their dreams and forge their own way. Our customers are the dreamers, risk-takers, and the backbone of local communities. We couldn’t be more proud that these fantastic entrepreneurs trust us with their businesses.”
To make this exclusive list, businesses must be UK registered, independent and unquoted, and meeting the following criteria:
- Sales between £3m and £200m
- Trading for at least three years
- An operating profit in the latest financial year
- Founder(s) must still be involved
The ultimate ranking of 100 was data-driven, with companies ordered by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales over the last three financial years. Businesses were initially selected by either nominating themselves or through FEBE contacting them directly, as well as by accessing publicly available financial information.
Commenting on the FEBE Growth 100 List, FEBE founder Charlotte Quince, said: “We’re so excited to publish this year’s Growth 100. So many people think that business founders just ‘get lucky’ or think of an idea one day and are successful the next. But we know that the journey to success is anything but smooth. The Growth 100 celebrates those who have embraced the entrepreneurial roller coaster and who are now thriving as some of the fastest growing brands in the country.”
Former Dragon’s Den Dragon and FEBE Growth 100 ambassador, Jenny Campbell added: “I’m very proud to be part of something that celebrates and supports the very best British entrepreneurs and their companies. FEBE Growth 100 focuses on true entrepreneurialism. Founders are unique: their experiences, their vision and their resilience are unlike anything else. So, we want to celebrate these ‘dare to doers’ and shine a light on the incredible accomplishments of some of the finest and fastest-growing companies in the country.”
FEBE (For Entrepreneurs By Entrepreneurs), co-founded by Charlotte Quince and John Maffioli, was born out of a desire to celebrate true entrepreneurship, by focusing on the founders behind incredible businesses, as well as an aim to reinvigorate the current corporate business award scene with entrepreneurial dynamism.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
For more information, please visit www.eposnow.com
About FEBE Growth 100:
The Growth 100 annual list shines a light on the finest and fastest-growing privately owned businesses in the country, where the founder or founders are still involved. The Growth 100 is run by FEBE, the club built for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs.
For more information, visit www.febe.com
Sandra Kaulfuss
Epos Now
+44 333 255 8013
email us here