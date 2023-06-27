iPOS Systems and SuperMenu Partner to Offer Merchants a Complete, Upgraded Payment Solution
iPOS Systems, a leader in the payments industry, provides complete processing solutions for merchants of all types and sizes.
Since 2003, SuperMenu has helped thousands of independent restaurants modernize their computer systems and operations.
iPOS Systems and SuperMenu have collaborated to provide merchants with a comprehensive and versatile payment solution that aims to enhance their sales.
“iPOS Systems is proud to partner with Supermenu to provide a dynamic, future-ready payment system for all types of restaurants,” said Mony Zenou, Founder, President, and CEO of iPOS Systems.”MINEOLA, NY, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperMenu POS and iPOS Systems (Dejavoo Systems) have formed a strategic partnership aimed at helping restaurants of all types improve their sales and customer service.
— Mony Zenou, Founder, President, and CEO of iPOS Systems
The partnership involves the integration of SuperMenu POS and iPOS Systems, both of which are leading providers of point-of-sale (POS) systems and payment processing technology. The integration of these systems is designed to facilitate a fast, secure, and efficient transaction process, thereby reducing errors and enhancing the overall customer experience.
SuperMenu POS handles the overall management of the restaurant's operations, including order taking, inventory control, and reporting. At the same time,
iPOS Systems (Dejavoo Systems) provides hardware and integrated payment processing capabilities, including their industry-leading payment gateway, to seamlessly accept payments from customers.
SuperMenu POS is a comprehensive POS software solution designed specifically for the restaurant and hospitality industry. With SuperMenu POS, restaurant owners, and their employees can manage orders, track inventory, process payments, and generate detailed reports. SuperMenu can be customized to suit the unique requirements of different types of restaurants, such as fast-food establishments, cafes, bars, and fine-dining restaurants.
iPOS Systems (Dejavoo Systems) delivers secure, reliable, and user-friendly payment devices that enable businesses to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets. iPOS Systems is processor agnostic and is certified with all major platforms. Dejavoo Systems offers countertop, wireless, and mobile payment terminals that support EMV chip cards, contactless payments, and other advanced payment technologies. These terminals integrate seamlessly with thousands of POS systems, including SuperMenu POS, allowing businesses to accept payments quickly, efficiently, and securely.
When SuperMenu POS and iPOS Systems (Dejavoo Systems) are used together, they form a powerful combination for restaurants and other food service establishments.
