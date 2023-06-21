Results of Uzbekistan’s First Ever Esports Championship
Results of Uzbekistan’s First Ever Esports ChampionshipTASHKENT, MIRABAD AVENUE, UZBEKISTAN, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Uzbekistan Esports Championship's grand final has begun in Tashkent, with a prize fund of 332 million soum. The tournament is being supported by the Ministry of Digital Technology, the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports, IT Park, the Cybersport Association of Uzbekistan, and the Cybersport Federation. The tournament represents another government initiative to foster IT development in the Central Asian nation.
The tournament was the first of its kind in Uzbekistan and 4994 players were registered for it via the platform "cybergame.uz".
The competition features cybersporters competing in games like CS:GO, DOTA2, PUBG Mobile, FIFA, and eFootball. The winners of the PUBG, FIFA, CS:GO, DOTA2 and eFootball categories have already been announced.
The awards ceremony was attended by the Minister of Digital Technology, Sherzod Shermatov, who wished the participants good luck and noted that positive views of esports are now being formed by society.
The top three winners in the PUBG category were the Fergana region in first place, Navoi region in second, Jizzakh region in third. In the FIFA category, Samarkand region took first place, Tashkent City took second, and the Republic of Karakalpakstan took third.
In the eFootball, first place Navoi region got the first place, second place Tashkent, third place Navoi region. In Dota 2 the winners were from Tashkent with second place going to Bukhara region and third place going to Kashkadarya Region. The CS:GO winners are teams from the following regions: 1st place – Tashkent; 2nd place – Khorezm region; 3rd place – Republic of Karakalpakstan.
The esports championship is just another of the myriad ways that the government of Uzbekistan is encouraging the growth of the country’s budding IT industry.
Uzbekistan is incentivizing individuals to obtain international certificates in the IT field by offering cashback of up to 50% on the certificates. This initiative not only motivates individuals to improve their skills and knowledge but also contributes to the development of the IT industry in Uzbekistan by increasing the number of certified IT specialists in the country.
To support the "One Million Uzbek Coders" project, the government of Uzbekistan is allocating consumer loans to young people who have completed the training and received certificates. Furthermore, the government has pledged to compensate interest payments on these loans from funds allocated to the agency for youth affairs. This initiative provides young people with the necessary resources to purchase computers, which is critical for their further development and employment opportunities in the IT sector. Each year, 30,000 graduate annually from IT-related courses at 58 universities dedicated to IT, with the number continuing to increase.
The President Tech Award is an annual contest in Uzbekistan that recognizes and rewards the best startups in digital technology projects. The competition is divided into two main areas, each with its own categories, and the award is worth $1,000,000 in total. This initiative not only provides young entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their skills and promote their startups but also encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.
Uzbekistan has made significant investments in its technology sector to become a regional IT hub. The country's strategic location and favorable business environment make it an attractive destination for IT companies looking to expand their operations in Central Asia. Uzbekistan's IT industry has experienced steady growth in recent years, and with the government's continued support and investment, it is poised to become a significant player in the region.
Uzbekistan's growing IT industry has also made the country more attractive for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies. BPO companies specialize in providing various business services, such as customer support, accounting, and data entry, to other businesses. Uzbekistan has made it clear that it is determined to become a major outsourcing destination for foreign IT companies.
Overall, the hosting of a successful esports championship in the country is just another example of Uzbekistan’’s potential and desire to become a regional IT powerhouse.
