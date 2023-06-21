Unleashing the Potential: Uzbekistan Invites Top Tech Leaders to Shape the Future of IT Hub
Uzbekistan offers cost savings, increased competitiveness, and expanded export opportunities for your IT business.”TASHKENT, MIRABAD AVENUE , UZBEKISTAN, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey into the heart of technological innovation as Uzbekistan proudly hosts the highly anticipated Digital Leadership Forum from July 7-8, 2023. This groundbreaking event will bring together visionary leaders from the world's top tech companies, converging in a vibrant exchange of ideas aimed at propelling Uzbekistan as the unrivaled IT hub of the future.
— Sherzod Shermatov, the Minister of DT of the Republic of Uzbekistan
With an audacious goal of reaching $5 billion in IT and BPO exports by 2030, Uzbekistan is poised to unleash its true potential. The Digital Leadership Forum stands as an unparalleled opportunity for forward-thinking companies to optimize their global business operations. Benefit from the compelling advantages of the tax-free regime offered by IT Park Uzbekistan, embrace cost-effective employment solutions, tap into the nation's rapidly expanding pool of talented individuals, and effortlessly navigate the IT-visa options for a seamless relocation of your global workforce.
Over 300 prestigious BPO and IT outsourcing companies, international organizations, and passionate entrepreneurs will converge at this monumental event. Joining this esteemed gathering will be more than 20 captivating speakers from around the globe, ensuring a diverse range of insights and perspectives that will reshape the future of technology.
This is your chance to position your company as a leading provider of IT outsourcing and BPO services in a country striving to be at the forefront of the modern global IT economy. The Digital Leadership Forum not only offers a platform to showcase your company's capabilities but also provides an unprecedented opportunity to explore the flourishing market and favorable conditions for BPO and IT outsourcing companies in Uzbekistan.
Immerse yourself in the spirit of innovation as Uzbekistan emerges as one of the fastest-growing IT hubs in Central Asia. By attending the forum, you will gain invaluable knowledge about this thriving market, unlocking a wealth of opportunities for growth and expansion.
The Digital Leadership Forum promises an awe-inspiring lineup of speakers, including luminaries from world-leading service and product companies. Prepare to be captivated by their expertise and gain transformative insights into the future of technology, remote work, and outsourcing.
Register now and extend this exclusive invitation to other industry leaders who share your vision of a tech-powered future. Secure your place at the forefront of the revolution by following the registration link below and make your mark on the IT landscape of tomorrow.
