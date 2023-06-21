Petrosil's 3rd AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention in Bangkok: New Frontiers, Demand Hubs, and Next Level Networking

Unlocking New Frontiers and Fueling Growth: Unite, Innovate and Accelerate in the Bitumen and Base Oil Industries!

BANGKOK , THAILAND , June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrosil, a renowned provider of industry conferences and exhibitions, is pleased to announce its upcoming 3rd Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition. Themed 'New Frontiers, Demand Hubs, and Next Level Networking,' the event will take place on July 12th, 2023, at the prestigious Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, Thailand. For more information visit the AMEA Convention Website.

Asia and Southeast Asia are home to some of the world's fastest growing markets for Bitumen, Base Oil, Lubricants, and Wax. Petrosil aims to connect the dots of these evolving markets by focusing on the region's most important countries, including South Korea, Singapore, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, and Australia. By bringing together regional industry experts and players, the event will foster crucial connections and link these powerhouse countries with other markets in the AMEA Region.

As a sister brand to Petrosil's highly successful AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference, the Petrosil AMEA Convention and Exhibition Event will place a special emphasis on high-level speaker presentations, meetings, exhibitions, and networking opportunities. Having successfully organized multiple AMEA Conferences in the UAE and India in the past few years, Petrosil continues to strive for next-level information sharing and networking opportunities for its participants. With more exhibition table space, meeting rooms, and leading networking tools & software, the event promises unparalleled networking and deal-making opportunities for the region's top bitumen, base oil, lubricants, and wax players.

Some of the top sponsors for the AMEA Bangkok Event include Frontier Company, Hormozan Oil, Stormland Group, Akam Bitumen, Kasra Bitumen, SEBCO Holding, Black Gold, Unka Sun Refinery, Meta Nation, Al Irtehal Petroleum, MEMBCO and Zillion Oil. Esteemed industry experts, including Mr. Arvind Vijayvergia, former Ex Chief General Manager of Institutional Business at Indian Oil Corporation and current Independent Bitumen Market Expert in India, will grace the stage as distinguished speakers. We are also honored to welcome Mr. Ahmad Reza Yousefi, Managing Director of Infinity Galaxy; Mr. Majid Safdari, Commercial Director of Vista Energie; Ms. Leticia Parra Rodríguez, General Manager of SRS-TOTAL; Ms. Shervin Barati, Managing Director and CEO of Ethicon Exim Pvt Ltd; Mr. Masoud Shahhosseini, General Director of Bituco Group; and Mr. Hareesh Nalam, Project Manager at Kline & Company, who will share their invaluable insights and expertise. These esteemed companies and speakers will be joined by a formidable lineup of Southeast Asian heavyweights, including ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, Garuda Korporat, K2 Bitumen, Binotech, Bright Fortune, PT. Balmer Lawrie, PT Atlas Jaya Nusantara, Meisheng Investment Development, Zola Asphalt and Fosxil Petroleum Sdn Bhd.

"We are thrilled to bring the AMEA Convention and Exhibition to Bangkok," said Mr. Riaz Lawyer, CEO and Director of Petrosil. "By leveraging the expertise and experience of industry leaders and facilitating dynamic networking opportunities, we aim to unleash explosive business growth and performance throughout the AMEA region. We invite all industry players to join us in the region's leading trading hub and tourist destination for what promises to be a transformative event."

By attending the Petrosil 3rd AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Convention and Exhibition, participants will gain exclusive access to the latest methodologies and innovative products that are shaping the industry. The exhibition floor will showcase leading suppliers unveiling cutting-edge technologies and services, providing an unparalleled opportunity to expand knowledge and establish invaluable connections in this pivotal sector. Set against the backdrop of the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, this essential gathering promises to be a must-attend event. For further information and registration details, kindly visit the AMEA Convention Website.

