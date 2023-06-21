Aventis Learning Group Offering Innovative IBF Funded Courses for Individual and Company Sponsored Learners

Aventis revolutionizes professional education with IBF-funded courses, empowering individuals and financial companies to excel in today's business world.

SINGAPORE , June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Learning Group, a leading provider of professional education and training solutions, is thrilled to announce the ground-breaking initiative, offering IBF Funded Courses for both individual and financial company-sponsored learners. This pioneering program aims to empower professionals across various industries with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape.

The Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF-STS) training scheme is a highly sought-after opportunity that supports individuals and organizations in their pursuit of professional development. By leveraging this scheme, Aventis has created three highly in-demand courses that are designed to meet the diverse learning needs of professionals across finance, banking, and related sectors. The three approved IBF funded courses are 2 Day Professional Certificate in AI Ethics & Governance in Action (TGS-2022602084), 2 Day Turning Customer Complaints into Our Opportunities (TGS-2022602097) and 2 Day Effective Guide To Sustainability Reporting Course (TGS-2022602505).

Eligible Singaporeans and PR can obtain up to 70% funding support from The Institute of Banking & Finance (IBF) for our IBF-accredited courses. In addition, Aventis is also in partnership with NTUC in offering UTAP funded courses which all the three mentioned IBF-accredited course are also eligible for Union Training Assistance Programme (UTAP) Funding.

Individual learners can now embark on a transformative learning journey, furthering their careers through our IBF Funded Courses. With our comprehensive curriculum, they will gain access to cutting-edge knowledge, industry-relevant insights, and practical skills necessary to excel in their respective fields. The courses cover a wide range of topics, including risk management, financial analysis, compliance, fintech, and many more, ensuring professionals can stay ahead of the curve and drive innovation within their organizations.

For eligible financial organizations seeking to enhance the capabilities of their workforce, Aventis offers tailored IBF Funded Courses that can be sponsored by the company. This unique opportunity allows businesses to invest in the continuous development of their employees, fostering a culture of growth and excellence. Through our flexible training solutions, companies can address specific skill gaps, boost employee productivity, and maximize their talent potential, ultimately driving business success.

"We are excited to offer our IBF Funded Courses, offering individuals and companies an unparalleled opportunity to upskill and advance their careers," said Rina Lim, Assistant Director of Aventis Learning Group. "With the support of the Institute of Banking and Finance, we are committed to delivering high-quality, industry-relevant education that equips professionals with the necessary tools to thrive in the fast-evolving financial landscape."

Aventis has a proven track record of delivering exceptional training programs, leveraging a team of industry experts, and employing innovative teaching methodologies. With a commitment to excellence, accessibility, and practical applicability, the IBF Funded Courses ensure that learners are equipped with the knowledge and skills that directly translate into professional success.

Interested learners may visit Aventis’ official website at https://aventislearning.com/ibf-funded-courses/ to learn more about IBF Funded courses.

About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis, a leading multi-award-winning corporate training provider in Asia, is committed to providing enriching, practical, and cutting-edge professional courses that fulfil the learning and development needs of Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). Established in 2008, Aventis has a successful track record of over a decade in conducting over 600 professional courses, seminars, and professional certification courses annually and over 60,000 learners across Asia. Aventis Learning Group is also a “Great Place to Work®” certified company.

For more info: https://www.aventislearning.com

