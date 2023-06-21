Abad Group of Hotels partners with Simplotel, grows direct bookings 6x
The Kerala-based hotel chain leveraged Simplotel Hotel Ecommerce (hotel website builder & booking engine) to see direct bookings scale 300 monthly room nights.
We are extremely happy with Simplotel. They've been proactive in their support & our queries are resolved swiftly. We look forward to leveraging their technology and growing our businesses together.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a leading SaaS company offering hotel ecommerce solutions, today announced that Abad Hotels has seen its direct bookings grow 6x through its brand website. The Kerala hotel & resort chain leveraged Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (which comprises Simplotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) to drive this growth.
— Jibran Asif, Director at Abad Hotels
Manzoor Rasheed, head of sales for Abad Group of Hotels, said, “The booking journey previously was very tedious. There were a lot of fields where inputs were required and many other such hindrances. However, after onboarding Simplotel Hotel E-commerce, our guest booking journey has become seamless. From 50 monthly room nights, we have consistently hit 250 room nights and have even scaled the 300-milestone through our website.”
Simplotel improved efficiency at reservations by eliminating manual labour. The entire process of updating inventory, sending customers bookable links, running offers, receiving payments & sending confirmation emails was automated and made seamless with Simplotel’s Website Builder and Booking Engine.
Jibran Asif, Director at Abad Hotels, said, “We have been extremely happy with the Simplotel team. They have been very proactive in their support and our queries are resolved swiftly. We look forward to leveraging their technology and growing our businesses together.”
“We are really happy to have built this wonderful synergy with Abad Hotels and help them leverage our technology to the fullest. We look forward to growing with them,” said Tarun Goyal, Founder & CEO of Simplotel.
About Abad Group of Hotels:
Abad Group of Hotels began its journey in 1982, when it opened its modest 20-room property in Mattancherry, Kerala. This was to accommodate business partners for its flagship company Abad Fisheries — the largest exporter of frozen seafood in India at the time. As this business prospered, it diversified into hospitality and today operates 14 hotels & resorts across key destinations in Kerala.
To know more, please visit: https://www.abadhotels.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel
Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 25 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail hello@simplotel.com.
