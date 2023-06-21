Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,132 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Arrests Augusta Man in Death Investigation – Pilot Travel Center Shooting Investigation

Madison, GA (June 20, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Charles Corbitt, 28, of Augusta, Georgia, with Murder and Aggravated Assault. On June 16, 2023, the Madison Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a shooting incident that occurred at the Pilot Travel Center in Madison.

Preliminary information indicates that between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m., Corbitt and Taylor Dickens, 32, of McDonough, GA, were in a fight.  During the fight, Corbitt grabbed his firearm and shot Dickens.  Dickens was later taken to the Morgan County Hospital where he died.  Corbitt is currently booked at the Morgan County Jail.    

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department at 706-342-1275 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

You just read:

Read more about GBI Arrests Augusta Man in Death Investigation – Pilot Travel Center Shooting Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more