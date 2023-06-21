Read more about GBI Arrests Augusta Man in Death Investigation – Pilot Travel Center Shooting Investigation

Madison, GA (June 20, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Charles Corbitt, 28, of Augusta, Georgia, with Murder and Aggravated Assault. On June 16, 2023, the Madison Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a shooting incident that occurred at the Pilot Travel Center in Madison.

Preliminary information indicates that between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m., Corbitt and Taylor Dickens, 32, of McDonough, GA, were in a fight. During the fight, Corbitt grabbed his firearm and shot Dickens. Dickens was later taken to the Morgan County Hospital where he died. Corbitt is currently booked at the Morgan County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department at 706-342-1275 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.