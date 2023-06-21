Introducing the Cyborg Certified Program: A Groundbreaking Advancement in Ethical Biohacking

Cyborg Verified Logo By Biohackers Magazine

Biohackers Magazine Introduces the Cyborg Certified Program to Ensure Science-Backed Biohacking Innovations

Biohackers Magazine is committed to advancing ethical and groundbreaking biohacking practices, and the introduction of the Cyborg Certified program aligns perfectly with our mission,” — Jean Fallacara, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biohackers Magazine is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Cyborg Certified program, revolutionizing the world of biohacking with a focus on ethical and groundbreaking advancements. This exclusive certification will recognize and endorse the most exceptional biohacks available in the market, providing our readers with a trusted source for quality information and empowering them to make informed choices in their biohacking journey.

The Cyborg Certified program will make its debut at the 9th Biohacking Conference, set to take place in the vibrant city of Orlando, Florida on April 23rd. This annual gathering serves as a nexus for the biohacking community, bringing together influential figures, thought leaders, and enthusiasts who are at the forefront of driving innovation in the field. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to engage with top Biohackers Magazine-certified products, learn from renowned experts, and explore the latest trends in biohacking.

"Biohackers Magazine is committed to advancing ethical and groundbreaking biohacking practices, and the introduction of the Cyborg Certified program aligns perfectly with our mission," said Jean Fallacara, CEO at Biohackers Magazine. "

By providing our readers with a reliable and trusted source of information, we aim to empower individuals to make informed decisions and achieve their biohacking goals in a responsible and safe manner." Added Dallas McClain, Editor in Chief.

With the Cyborg Certified program, Biohackers Magazine sets a new standard for excellence in the industry. To obtain certification, biohacks undergo a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of experts, ensuring that only the best of the best receive the prestigious recognition. By adhering to strict ethical guidelines and demonstrating groundbreaking potential, Cyborg Certified products will carry the seal of excellence, assuring consumers of their quality, safety, and effectiveness.

As part of the 9th Biohacking Conference, attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the remarkable advancements of Cyborg Certified products and interact with the leading minds behind them. The event will also feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops by esteemed biohacking experts, offering invaluable insights and practical knowledge to all participants.

To learn more about the Cyborg Certified program and meet us at the 9th Biohacking Conference, please visit our website at www.biohackersmagazine.com.

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for updates, announcements, and exclusive content leading up to the event.

About Biohackers Magazine:

Acquired by CyborgMedia LLC in 2021, Biohackers Magazine is a trusted publication dedicated to providing comprehensive information, expert insights, and groundbreaking advancements in the field of biohacking. With a commitment to ethical practices, innovation, and empowerment, Biohackers Magazine serves as a reliable resource for individuals looking to optimize their health, enhance their performance, and push the boundaries of human potential through responsible biohacking.